The Ellen DeGeneres Show has uttered its last breath, danced its last white woman dance and joked its last joke as it finally rolled off to its decaying deathbed. Off to the daytime TV graveyard with Mornings with Kerri-Anne you go!

The joyous day that Ellen DeGeneres closes out her long-running talk show has arrived.

After 19 seasons, 30 Daytime Emmy Awards, 3,277 episodes and more than 1,000 staff members (many of whom alleged toxic workplace conditions and even racism), we will no longer have to endure Ellen’s presence on our screens.

Goodbye weird daytime game shows, goodbye Ellen inviting her small circle of white friends onto the show every season and calling it a day and unfortunately, goodbye to the small bit of LGBTQ+ representation we had on our screens.

The show’s final episode didn’t even air in Australia due to such poor ratings, so here’s everything that happened. Enjoy and relax in the fact that you didn’t have to watch it to know what happened.

Ellen spilled some tea in her final monologue

To an audience of wife Portia de Rossi, her mother and other middle-aged American women, Ellen gave her final monologue on the show.

“My prevalent thought was love,” said Ellen.

“It’s why I have always done what I’ve done. It’s an energy exchange.

“Looking in everybody’s faces, I was just so grateful. That was the moment I recognized, ‘Oh, this is the end of this chapter.'”

She also spilled on the fact that when the show started, she wasn’t allowed to say the word “gay” on a show named after her, a lesbian woman.

Say what you want about Ellen but she really was exploring new ground in the early 2000s for openly queer people. Some of the shit she dealt with was fucked up.

“20 years ago, when we were trying to sell the show, no one thought that this would work,” she said.

“When we started this show, I couldn’t say ‘gay’ on the show. I was not allowed to say ‘gay.’

“We couldn’t say ‘gay.’ I couldn’t say ‘we,’ because that implied that I was with someone. I sure couldn’t say ‘wife,’ and that’s because it wasn’t legal for gay people to get married, and now I say ‘wife’ all the time.”

Not all representation is good representation, but Ellen’s lowkey a trailblazer, I’ll give her that.

Ellen’s final guests

Joining Ellen for her final episode were three w̶h̶i̶t̶e̶ ̶w̶o̶m̶e̶n̶ celebrities ready to come on out and praise their good friend on her last lap of the studio.

Jennifer Aniston (the show’s first guest EVER), P!nk and Billie Eilish stepped on out and shared some heartfelt messages. Nothing too exciting, to be honest.

Aniston handed DeGeneres a welcome mat that read “Thanks for the Memories” and then joked about what she did after Friends finished.

“Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy and then I did a movie called The Breakup,” she said.

“I just kind of leaned into the end.”

jennifer aniston on the ellen show

2003 2022 pic.twitter.com/av7bScv0ha — ً. (@dearjenaniston) May 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Billie joked about how, like most of us, Ellen’s show was on the TV all the fkn time.

“You started this show the year after I was born,” said Eilish.

“This was in my house constantly. Every day. I would walk into the kitchen and my mom would be watching you.”

billie eilish for the ellen show. pic.twitter.com/6eunq26xy6 — 💭 (@billieethinker) May 26, 2022

And P!nk was also present, shocking nobody.

jennifer aniston with pink, billie eilish and ellen degeneres pic.twitter.com/E5yXasZnbb — s 🦋 (@elysianiston) May 26, 2022

DJ tWitch’s final words

To close out the show, Ellen’s longstanding music man Dj tWitch had a few words to say.

“If you don’t mind me saying this, your show is a reflection of what the world actually looks like, not what’s in the headlines,” he said.

“You look out and you see people of various colors, shapes, creeds, whatever, all showing love to each other. It’s been that for 19 years, and we thank you for that.”

Seems kind of contradictory to what many other people working under Ellen have claimed, but pop off Mr DJ.

So what now??

People managed to snag an interview with Ellen after the final episode of the show to learn what she’s gonna be up to next and how she feels about her mini empire crumbling down.

“I learned that I’m stronger than I thought and that I’m capable of letting things just repel off of me,” said Ellen.

“People are going to say things and have opinions, and I just need to know who I am and keep my head up.”

Next up she’s heading off to Rwanda to celebrate the grand opening of the Ellen Degeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund.

Portia gave it to her as a gift. No fkn comment.

Some memes to get us through the winter

Alright enough about Ellen and her show, here are some memes!

Liza Minnelli has outlived The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The show concludes today after 19 seasons and more than 3,200 episodes. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) May 26, 2022

i’m gonna sleep like a baby knowing that i’ll wake up in a world where the ellen show isn’t airing — JACKSON ⚡️ (@jacksonjacksout) May 27, 2022

Ellen is defeated



We’ll never have to hear that Pink song ever again — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) May 26, 2022

And naturally we must celebrate the queen Dakota Johnson putting Ellen in her place.

It truly marked the downfall of the entire show, and we must celebrate it.