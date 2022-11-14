Peep These Cooked Elf On The Shelf Ideas You Could Try Out In Yr Sharehouse This Christmas

Elf On The Shelf is ostensibly a young persons’ game. I know this, because I had never in my life heard of it until I worked with people who had kids (yeah, I’m old enough to have worked with people who have kids). Now before you put this ol’ granny back to bed, what if I told you I think we can make Elf On The Shelf a funny, ridiculous tradition for adults too?

Imagine it — your share house wakes up every morning in December to find those pesky wee elves getting themselves into all sorts of trouble, each adventure more outrageous than the last. These are the kinds of bonding activities that can really make a share house a home, something you might be feeling pretty keen for especially if you’re not heading home this Christmas.

OK, sounds cool… but what the hell is Elf On A Shelf?

Hello fellow olds. Elf On A Shelf is a Christmas tradition that comes from the 2005 self-published children’s book The Elf On The Shelf: A Christmas Tradition by Carol Aebersold, which came with a little elf doll. The idea is that Santa sends some ‘scout elves’ to check in on kids in their home (creepy), to make sure they’re behaving ahead of Christmas. The dolls spy from a different place in the house every morning, supposedly moving through the night while the kids are sleeping. The kids aren’t allowed to touch the dolls, or they lose their magic.

Spare a thought for all the weary parents staying up til all hours every night in December, thinking of places to hide these little elf dolls so their kids can find them in the morning. I used to work with my parent friend at her house, so I got to see this scrambling first-hand. You’d be amazed at the effort some parents go to to give their little ones a few fun minutes in the morning, searching for that little elf (or, sometimes, elves). And to be honest, it’s actually really sweet watching the kids delighted little faces when they find the Elf On The Shelf that morning.

Now picture this: every morning in December, your housemates run barefoot through the house, excitedly zoning in on whichever whimsical elvish scenario you’ve concocted for them to discover. You’re lying if you think that’s not the funnest, and potentially funniest, thing ever.

You’re right. I’m in. But I need some ideas!!

Shh now. Don’t fret — I’ve got you! Let me guide you through a list of deliciously cooked scene ideas for your Elf On A Shelf. Feel free to use these on your housemates, or, if you’re feeling a little risqué, why not use them on some kids you know? Just don’t blame me if they get spooked or, idk, develop a livelong elf phobia.

I am a simple girl. I see a photo of an elf doll climbing a fireplace like a rockclimbing wall, I laugh. This one’s an easy setup — all you need is a fireplace and something to stick that elf on tight.

Category is — truly cooked! This can army — I mean, choir — really sent me. If you can be bothered gluing a bunch of googly eyes on old beer cans from the recycling (and coming up with a reasonable answer for your housemates as to why you would be doing such a thing), this one will be a hit.

Hey Mum, can you come pick me up? I’m scared.

I first decided an Elf On The Shelf for adults would be fun/terrifying when I saw this one — I mean, look at it. It’s an elf bursting out of your cereal with a truly ominous and shifty expression look on its face, presumably because it has been spying on you all night long. This is so creepy. It will spook your housemates.

Now… well… um… OK. Maybe I’ll present this one without comment.

This one is just funny. Of the many (many) Elf On A Shelf idea articles that I read in preparation for this VERY IMPORTANT story, I think this is the one that Tickled My Fancy the most.

I am inspired! One more question — where can I buy an Elf On A Shelf?

I mean, you can use any doll for an Elf On A Shelf, really. But if you really want to embrace some classic, legit Elf On A Shelf vibes, you can buy the original book and elf pack from Kmart or Catch for around $50.

And there we have it! I will leave you with one final, chilling, truly cooked photograph. Let this serve as an inspiration to you.