Prior to the release of The Rise Of Skywalker, we learned that none other than Ed Sheeran would be appearing in a cameo role in the blockbuster film.

Early teaser footage seemed to suggest that the singer would be playing a stormtrooper, but we learned today via Oh My Disney that this wasn’t the case.

Instead, we have learned that Ed Sheeran played … this thing, whatever it is. Feast your eyes upon it, and then we’ll talk:

The official Star Wars Twitter account shared the Oh My Disney piece, so we know the information contained within is legit, but we don’t know much else about this character.

He’s some kind of alien lizard creature and he fights on the side of the resistance, but his name is not immediately apparent.

Are you in love with the shape of this alien? Do you wanna, um, go south of the border with him? IDK, that’s my knowledge of Ed Sheeran songs all used up, sorry.

The singer also made a cameo appearance in the seventh season of Game Of Thrones, playing a singing Lannister soldier.

The role was much maligned, and in a later episode, we learned that he fell victim to a somewhat grisly dragon attack.