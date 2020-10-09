Bored of all those Bachie feuds? Honestly, fucking same. So let’s cross the pond and delve into a bit of beef going down in Great Britain between Ed Sheeran (well, Ed Sheeran’s manager) and, get this, Princess Beatrice.

The scuffle dates back to 2016, when The Sun reported that Ed Sheeran was at a party at the Royal Lodge in Windsor (the home of Prince Andrew) with a who’s who of British celebs, including James Blunt.

“They all sat down and there were 20 or so guests. As the night wore on they started talking about honours and apparently James Blunt joked that he would love a knighthood,” a source told The Sun at the time.

The bloke who instigated it all, James Blunt. (Credit: Getty)

The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer then suggested getting knighted, as you do when you’re a few bevvies in, and apparently Princess Bea was down for it.

She allegedly grabbed a ceremonial sword and swung it over her shoulder and cut Ed Sheeran in the process.

“Beatrice jokingly said she could arrange it and fetched a ceremonial sword,” the insider added.

“Beatrice, who was in great form, held the sword above him and said ‘arise Sir James’, just like her nan would at the Palace. But she must have misjudged the weight or something and, instead of lightly tapping him on the shoulder, she swung it back, not knowing Ed was standing right behind her. The blade cut into his face and it was just a few inches from his right eye.”

The paper’s sources added that Ed Sheeran was then rushed from the Royal Lodge to the hospital for stitches, but returned to the partay shortly after.

Princess Bea in that iconic fkn hat. (Credit: Getty)

Fan photos of the muso taken in the days after the alleged knighthood incident show him with a cut near his eye and according to The Sun’s sources, he actually could have been blinded by the wayward blade.

Blunt later denied the story while speaking to ShortList, saying: “Ed was drunk, messing around, and he cut himself. We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.”

Well, Ed‘s manager Stuart Camp has now confirmed the rumour in a new interview, seemingly calling Bea a “fucking idiot.”

“I got quite protective over that. Because we’ve never publicly commented on it. But certain people said, ‘Oh, you should lie and say it wasn’t her and say it was someone else,’” Stuart told The Telegraph UK.

“I said, ‘Well, we’re not telling anyone anything. I’m not lying, just because someone’s a fucking idiot.’ Because they’re thinking, yeah, I will get paralytic and take a sword off the wall. You’re just asking for trouble.”

“You know, we’ve not heard hide nor hair from her since,” he added.

Gotta love a spot of English tea.