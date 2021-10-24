British pop singer Ed Sheeran has revealed he has tested positive for COVID-19, just days before his new album’s release and an appearance on SNL.

In an Instagram post this morning, the multi-Grammy-winning singer shared the news.

“Hey guys, a quick note to tell you that I’ve sadly tested positive for COVID so I’m now self-isolating and following government guidelines,” he said.

“It means that I’m now unable to plough ahead with any in-person commitments for now, so I’ll be doing as many of my planned interviews and performances I can from my house.

“Apologies to anyone I’ve let down. Be safe everyone.”

According to the ABC, representatives for the singer did not say which of his concerts would still go as planned and which he would be performing at home for.

It’s worth mentioning here that there are no official tours in the next few weeks listed on his website. The earliest tour dates are for April next year.

Maybe he was planning on dropping a new tour on the day of his new album? Big shame for him if so.

According to The Guardian, he performed last week in London at an event hosted by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He was expected to join Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and perform live next week, as well as had several in-person interviews for his album planned.

Sheeran was also scheduled to appear on an episode of SNL on November 6th. However, after he announced he had caught the big C, Page Six reported that the show’s producers were “scrambling” to find his replacement.

According to the source, they’re hoping to replace him with “another singer who appeals to the same demo,” citing people like Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber.

“Ed is offering to perform live via video link but this isn’t something SNL does,” they added.

“The show likes to have the performer in the studio.”

Despite all this, Ed Sheeran’s fourth studio album, which is literally called = as in the equal sign, is still expected to come out on October 29.