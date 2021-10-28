CONTENT WARNING: This article contains minute spoilers for Dune, so don't say we didn't warn you.

People of Arrakis, gather around the sandy mountains, I have something to tell you about Denis Villeneuve‘s new movie Dune starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. Apparently, fans are fkn pissed at a little piece of false advertising, and the memes are already flowing in.

Again, let me just say, this article is about to dive into some mad spoilers for Dune, so please don’t read ahead if you’re waiting to visit the big worm in the cinemas.

Alright, now that the riff-raff are all cleared out, let’s talk about why everyone is so annoyed about Zendaya’s appearance in Dune. But first, let’s watch the trailer. Everything beyond that is gonna spoil ya.

Notice how prominent Zendaya is in the trailer? Well, she actually only spends 7 minutes on screen in the 2 and a half-hour film.

Yep, she only appears in Chalamet’s dreams, and only makes a physical appearance at the 2:16 mark. Wild stuff.

Going off all the press appearances and trailers you would have thought she played a larger role in the film, but nope.

Her character, Chani, appears on page 360 out of 617 of the book, and plays a much larger role in the second half, so it’s assumed that the Dune sequel will star Zendaya more, but still, disappointing for Zendaya fans who don’t really know the plot of Dune.

WHAT DO YOU MEAN ZENDAYA IS ONLY IN DUNE FOR SEVEN MINUTES pic.twitter.com/NHH0es6JFm — anna says abortion is healthcare (@GrahSeeYa) October 22, 2021

zendaya her entire 10 minutes of screentime in dune (2021): pic.twitter.com/8yxlsaQUQY — nicole ‎✵ (@euphoricdanvers) October 22, 2021

Gotta give Zendaya credit. She's been working that #Dune promotional tour like someone who had more than five lines in the movie. Attagirl. — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) October 23, 2021

In an interview with Los Angeles Times, director Denis Villeneuve explained that all of the characters who didn’t receive much screen time in the first Dune movie, will be further developed in the second.

“There are some characters that are less developed that I’m keeping for the second film — that’s the way I found the equilibrium,” he said.

“We tried in this movie to stay as close as possible to Paul’s experience. Then, in the second one, I will have time to develop some characters that were left aside a little bit. That’s the theory. I hope it will work.”

Good news for those of us who are only here for Zendaya looking incredible in the desert. But hey, here are some more memes of people being flabbergasted by her screen time.

this is literally all Zendaya does in her 2 minutes of screen time in Dune i'm not joking pic.twitter.com/W4SxQGJgw5 — gaspar | kaidan's bf (real) (@alenkorra) October 23, 2021

Also, sorry to Frank Herbert, but I ain’t reading the damn book to find this information out beforehand.

Big screen will tell me plot and little brain will smile.

Now see, all the Dune fans coming out like “well if you had read the book you’d know her character isn’t….” I DON’T WANT TO READ THE BOOK I WANT TO SEE ZENDAYA WHAT’S NOT CLICKING STEVEN — Lane (@lanewriteswords) October 22, 2021

It's not a minor role in the overall saga but she's more prominent later. So she was definitely cast in anticipation of a sequel. — Dan (@Eodyne1) October 23, 2021

