Folks, get out the beers, ‘cos Drunk History Australia is streaming now on 10 Play. All six episodes of it.

Drunk History is, well, drunk history. It takes a bunch of old Aussie yarns and retells them through the tipsy words of our most adored comedians and entertainers. The historic stories are also re-enacted by a cast of big names, so expect a lot of shits and giggles.

Comedians and actors include Stephen and Bernard Curry, Susie Youssef, Yvie Jones, Erin McNaught, Roxy Jacenko, Alex Nation, Osher Günsberg, James Mathison, and Harley Breen. And that’s not even all of them.

As for the drunken content, expect yarns like the life of cricketing legend Sir Donald Bradman, the story of opera singer Dame Nellie Melba, and the tale of explorers Burke & Wills.

Each episode goes for a nice and easy 30 minutes or so, which is lovely before-bed or lunch-time viewing.

Cop the trailer below.

Or if you prefer, you can wait ’til episode 1 hits Channel 10 on Monday, 14 September at 9.30pm. The choice is yours.