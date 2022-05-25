For those of us who have been pining every time DragCon rolls around in the US, now it’s our turn. After a couple of false starts thanks to Miss Rona, our very own DragExpo is happening later this year in Melbourne. And yes, there will be appearances from RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni.

The Melbourne Exhibition Centre will be transformed into a massive convention across two days in August, celebrating everything drag, kitsch and pop culture. Honestly, it sounds like a brightly coloured, cinched and healthily-padded dream to me.

We have a mere taste of the iconique queens appearing at DragExpo this year. So please welcome to the stage Jasmine Masters, Art Simone, Etcetera Etcetera and Maxi Sheild. They’ll be turning up and turning out across the weekend, likely doing sets and meet & greets so you can get up close and ask them everything from how they set their beat to who’s got the tightest tuck.

And for those queens out there who want to take it to the runway, DragExpo is doing a callout to get the creme de la creme of Aussie drag to the big kiki in August.

TBH I want to go just to ask Art how the fuck I can make myself look this stunning. Teach me your WAYS, I simply need to know.

More artists, performers and exhibitors will be announced in due course but make sure you’re blocking the 6-7th of August off because you’ve got a hot date with a flock of drag queens in a big ol’ werkroom down in Melbourne.

DragExpo is set to have heaps of workshops, panels, tutorials, shopping stalls, runways, Q&A sessions and a massive drag market as well. This could quite possibly be a glitter-smothered fever dream and I truly can’t wait.

You can cop tickets right now over at the DragExpo website. There are passes for the weekend and a cheeky VIP opening for Friday, August 5th too. Garn, good luck — and DON’T fuck it up.