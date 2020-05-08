After months and months of rumours, the cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 5 has finally been announced, and as expected, it features a sickening array of talent, from newer seasons of the show all the way back to the very beginning.

World Of Wonder shared the ten queens’ entrance looks earlier today, and there are some very strong contenders in the bunch, starting with Shea Coulee, who came close to snatching the crown in Season 9 before Sasha Velour and a bunch of rose petals knocked her out.

Also coming back from more recent seasons of Drag Race are Miz Cracker, Blair St Clair, Mayhem Miller and Derrick Barry, who has promised to give us more than just Britney Spears-inspired looks this time around.

A few familiar faces from older All Stars seasons are also making their way back to the werkroom. Jujubee, the most iconic queen to make it to the top three (twice!) without winning a single challenge, is back, as is Alexis ‘BAM!’ Mateo, mother of Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

Rounding out the cast, we have Mariah Balenciaga and India Ferrah, who originally competed on Season 3 of the show, and Ongina, from all the way back in Season 1. You can get a sneak peek at all the queens’ entrance looks below:

All Stars 5 is set to premiere on June 6 on Stan. Meanwhile, Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently streaming on Stan, with a new episode arriving today, along with a new episode of Secret Celebrity Drag Race.