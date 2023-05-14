In fabulous news that is sure to send the world’s mums into an absolute tizzy, a new trailer for David Tennant‘s return to the Dr Who franchise, celebrating its 60th anniversary, has just been released.

Early on Sunday morning, a 41-second clip was released, serving as a teaser for three special episodes titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder” and “The Giggle” all set for a November release.

Not gonna lie, those names all sound like the type given to Netflix stand-up comedy specials but I still vibe it.

Also featured in the trailer is Tennant’s old sidekick from back in the day Catherine Tate who will be reprising her role as Donna Noble.

“The titles are just the beginning of the Doctor’s biggest adventure yet. Autumn is coming, with three hours of danger, Donna and disaster about to be unleashed!” said showrunner Russell T Davies.

“If you thought the appearance of David Tennant was a shock, we’ve got plenty more surprises on the way. The path to Ncuti’s 15th Doctor is laden with mystery, horror, robots, puppets, danger and fun.”

I LOVE robots, danger and fun!

Personally, I’m beyond keen to see Donna back considering she first appeared on the series way back in 2006. Time flies (especially when you have a Tardis).

The casting will see Tennant become the 14th Doctor, taking the reigns from Jodie Whittaker who has played the part since 2017 and was also the first woman to do so.

Ncuti Gatwa from the banger series Sex Education is then slated to take over as the 15th Doctor at the end of the year.

