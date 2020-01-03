I’m an absolute fiend for a Deeply Unhinged real estate listing, even moreso when it’s the house of someone well-known. Today, we have been truly and utterly blessed by the fact that the Los Angeles home of Phillip McGraw, who we all know as Dr. Phil, is fucking incredible and probably incredibly cursed.

As reported by the L.A. Times, the house in Beverly Hills came onto the market recently with an asking price of over $8m AUD, and folks, it’s bloody wild.

Looking at the outside, it seems quite unassuming and lovely – long driveway, lush green lawns and immaculate gardens, all the trimmings of a tucked-away home in Beverly Hills. Sure, the front gate’s a bit weird, almost like a twisted thing you might see protecting a woodland royal family’s fairy home, but it’s easily forgiven.

But then, the inside. My god the INSIDE. It’s like a fever dream of clashing patterns, colours, and textures, a chaotic insight into someone (Dr. Phil) who likes modern art but also has no idea how to cram in everything they love.

This is just, absolutely not what I thought the home of Dr. Phil would look like. Honestly, I pictured him on some ranch in the back of L.A. or whatever, with a couple of horses and some animals. Maybe he’d cook a BBQ on the weekends, or go fishing with some friends.

Dr. Phil has always been like a real of-the-land kinda bloke, not someone who collects KAWS-level art and sculptures, and fills his house to the brim with eye-watering interiors.

Wrap your peepers on the bloody dining room; yes that is a wall full of ornately-placed assault rifles (???) with more KAWS art. I simply have no words.

Please, enjoy these photos of Dr Phil’s house listing, and if you wanna go in on the house, it could be yours for under $10million. What a bloody steal.