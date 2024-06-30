Grey’s Anatomy’s Eric Dane Has Revealed The Real Reason He Was Fired & It’s McSteamy As Hell

Euphoria star Eric Dane has opened up about his departure from Grey’s Anatomy, claiming he was fired from the hit show after a six-year run.

In a new episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, Dane spoke candidly about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, but says this wasn’t the reason he was fired.

“I didn’t leave so much as I think I was let go,” he said.

“I was struggling. They didn’t let me go because of that, although it definitely didn’t help”.

Why was Eric Dane fired from Grey’s Anatomy?

The 51-year-old starred as Dr Mark Sloan — aka Dr McSteamy — from 2006 to 2012 on the hit medical drama, but claims his storyline was cut short due to what he believes were financial issues.

“I was starting to become – as most of these actors who have spent significant time on the show – you start to become very expensive for the network,” he told Shepard.

“And the network knows that the show is going to do what it’s going to do irrespective of who they keep on it – as long as they have their Grey they were fine.”

Eric Dane on Armchair Experts (Image: Armchair Experts)

He went on to explain that he wasn’t explicitly fired rather, he was just told he wouldn’t be coming back.

“It wasn’t ceremoniously like, ‘You’re fired,’ it was just like, ‘You’re not coming back,’” he said.

Dane’s character was eventually killed off in a fatal aviation incident at the end of season 8, alongside Lexie Grey. Following the characters’ death, the Seattle Grace Mercy West Hospital was renamed the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in tribute.

RIP (Image: Grey’s Anatomy)

On a more positive note, Dane raved about working with show creator Shonda Rhimes, who he claims was “really great” to work with right up until the end of his time on Grey’s Anatomy.

“I wasn’t the same guy they had hired. So I had understood when I was let go. And Shonda [Rhimes] was really great,” continued Eric. “She protected us fiercely. She protected us publicly. She protected us privately… But I was probably fired. It wasn’t ceremoniously like, ‘You’re fired,’ it was just like, ‘You’re not coming back.’”

Grey’s Anatomy was recently renewed for a 21st season. You can watch every season on Disney+.