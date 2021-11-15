Brew yourself a batch of English Brekky tea because the first trailer for the Downton Abbey sequel, Downton Abbey: A New Era, just dropped and it’s a sweet British treat.

The trailer teases Tom Branson’s (Allen Leech) impending nuptials, while the Dowager Countess (Maggie Smith) reveals she’s “come into the possession of a villa in the south of France,” thanks to some bloke she met before the Earl of Grantham was born. Intriguing…

The flick’s synopsis reads:

When Hollywood invades the Abbey, members of our beloved Crawley household escape to the south of France where they will confront a dark secret from their past.

Have a peek at the full trailer below:

Also returning for the sequel are Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier, Phyllis Logan, Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton, Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton.

Plus, the franchise welcomes Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, Dominic West and Jonathan Zaccaï in the movie.

This is the second movie in the Downton Abbey film franchise, the first one dropped back in 2019 and copped rave reviews from fans and critics, hence the thirst for a follow-up flick.

The writers did a fabulous job of spinning the beloved telly series into a film format, which isn’t easy to do and some shows often fail at this, so kudos to them.

Downton Abbey: A New Era hits cinemas on March 18, 2022.

If ya wanna get caught up with the series, it’s now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.