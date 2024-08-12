Ella Ding & Domenica Calarco Announce The End Of Juicy (Yet Scandalous) Poddy Sit With Us

Married At First Sight (MAFS) besties Ella Ding and Domenica Calarco have officially announced the end of their Sit With Us podcast. In memory of the juicy (and sometimes controversial) poddy, Dom shared a montage of the pair’s post-MAFS journey.

Over the last week, MAFS punters were left shooketh to the core when Domenica first announced the end of Sit With Us. In a statement to the podcast’s private Facebook group, the 31-year-old said that she and Ella came to a “joint decision” to close up shop with their venture.

“Creating content for the Sit With Us podcast has been an incredible journey,” Dom kicked off in the statement, which has since been reposted by @influencer.updates.au.

“From the very beginning, Ella and I dreamed of building something special but we never have imagined the amazing community that would grow from our idea.”

Further in the statement, Dom added that the decision “was not made lightly” and that it’s “bittersweet” that things have come to an end.

“I am excited for what the future holds and [I am] committed to continuing this journey online with the same passion and dedication that has brought us this far,” Dom wrote.

A couple of days after Dom made her first statement, Ella went on to address the Facebook group with her official statement about the end of Sit With Us.

“Obviously everyone knows the news that our little two-year-old bubba is coming to a close,” the 30-year-old began.

“We both have worked so hard for these amazing couple [of] years and we honestly couldn’t have done it without you.”

After both stars announced the end of the podcast, Dom shared a second post regarding the news on Instagram. This time around the MAFS bride shared a video montage of all the Sit With Us memories and milestones she hit alongside her reality TV bestie.

“ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

“You know that saying, one door closes and another opens; I truly believe you open those doors and all the windows yourself!

“Here’s to the next chapter….. LOADING.”

Why did Domenica Calarco and Ella May Ding stop their podcast?

Despite fans receiving a statement from both hosts, the reason as to why Sit With Us was donezo was not shared by Ella nor Dom.

However, according to an inside source who spoke with Yahoo! Lifestyle, there were three major reasons why Sit With Us ended: controversies, contract clauses and relationship issues.

Per the publication, the Sit With Us podcast did not reach the download and monthly listener targets — listed in “several clauses in their initial contract” with Acast — which would allow them to get their full pay, which was reportedly $250,000.

On top of that, after they signed with LiSTNR and DM Podcast, Ella landed herself in hot water after she was accused of spreading misinformation by telling followers they could cure cancer through positive thinking.

Following that hullabaloo, the pair were embroiled in controversy a second time when they had controversial 2024 MAFS groom Jack Dunkley on Sit With Us where they attempted to unpack his “muzzle” comment, which was directed at Lauren Dunn.

Lastly, an insider told the publication that Ella and Domenica had “grown apart”.

“Dom constantly seemed to find herself in drama or scandals and Ella started to step back and distance herself a bit, especially after getting married. She doesn’t want that negativity in her life anymore,” the insider spilled.

Neither Ella nor Dom have confirmed the real reason as to why their podcast has gone caput, and as of writing, the pair still follow each other on Instagram.

As much as I wasn’t a fan of the poddy, it’s quite sad to hear the besties are rumoured to be going through some kind of rough patch in their friendship. Honestly, Dom and Ella’s friendship is the best relationship to ever come out of the MAFS cesspool.

It’ll be interesting to see who spills on the behind-the-scenes deets first…