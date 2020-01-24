In truly wild news, 2020 has its very first viral meme and it was started by Dolly Fucking Parton.

I would be willing to bet that absolutely nobody predicted this. Not a single soul.

The 74-year-old country music queen took to social media to kick off the year with a brand new meme known as the “Dolly Parton Challenge.”

“Get you a woman who can do it all,” she tweeted, accompanied by four images labeled Linked In, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Is this the meme I expected to take off in 2020? Absolutely not, but every celebrity known to man is getting in on it.

For starters, the Jonas Brothers got in on the action with a few classic band shots.

Mark Ruffalo aka The Incredible Hulk also shared his four online personas, proving that he could still get it even as a 52-year-old man-hulk.

Our queen Martha Stewart memeifed herself, including a sneaky dog cameo from her actual canine friends, and the real Snoop Dogg.

Speaking of culinary geniuses, Gordon Ramsay also shared his own #DollyPartonChallenge, without a single idiot sandwich. Also, can we please appreciate how weirdly jacked Gordon Ramsay is?

View this post on Instagram

Chefs can get out of the kitchen some times….

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

Then there was Terry Crews, who just went umm… full Terry Crews on the Dolly Parton Challenge. He really is workin’ out nine to five.

I have no words.

But by far the most random response to the Dolly Parton Challenge had to come from the Denver International Airport. If you’re unfamiliar with the illuminati/conspiracy theory bullshit, look it up because Denver International Airport is a fucking hellmouth.

It’s 2020 and Dolly Parton is the reigning queen of memes. I don’t think anyone is prepared for what this year is planning on bringing us.

Prepare yourselves.

Image: Getty Images / Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversa