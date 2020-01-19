Robert Downey Jr‘s misbegotten passion project Dolittle opened this month to savage reviews – the general consensus is that it’s not as bad as Cats, but still pretty close to.

The film has been criticised for its choppy editing, weak story and waste of a talented cast, as well as the filmmakers’ seeming fixation on fart jokes.

One scene in particular has riveted the internet’s attention – a climactic sequence in which RDJ’s Dr Dolittle reaches into a CGI dragon’s butthole and yanks stuff out.

After a major battle, the title character has to diagnose what’s wrong with the dragon, and realises he’s cranky because he has a variety of objects wedged in his anus – relatable!

Sydney Bucksbaum of Entertainment Weekly described the scene vividly, saying:

“From actual human bones to bagpipes, there’s a lot that comes out of the dragon’s lower half. It’s a wild ride. But the scene doesn’t stop there — the dragon then farts in Dr. Dolittle’s face.”

That would be one of those many fart jokes, then. Comedian Ryan George said he needed to get a few things about the movie off his chest, explaining:

The climax of Dolittle is LITERALLY him pulling bagpipes out of a dragon’s clogged asshole, after which a polar bear voiced by John Cena exclaims “teamwork makes dreams work!”

He added:

Oh yeah and after he unclogs the dragon’s asshole, the dragon is like “mmm now let me help you” and for a second it seems like it’s gonna do something to HIS asshole but thankfully that’s not what happens.

Reactions ran the gamut from savage to intrigued:

things that actually happen in DOLITTLE • dolittle goes down on a squirrel

• dolittle’s animal friends forcefully drug him with anesthesia while he’s seriously yelling at them to stop

• dolittle gets shoulder deep in a dragon’s ass hole and pulls out human remains kid stuff! — Luke Hicks (@lou_kicks) January 14, 2020

Worse still, The Wall Street Journal reports that the scene was actually ADDED to Dolittle after the whole thing was completed, in hopes it would punch up the film and please investors.

One upside is that the film apparently beat Star Wars‘ opening weekend in Korea:

I definitely do not want to see this film, although I also need to see it immediately? Weird times we live in, folks.

Should you also wish to see RDJ go shoulder-deep in a dragon’s ass, Dolittls is in Australian cinemas now.