Doja Cat Manifested Her Date With Joseph Quinn After Tweeting He Was ‘Fine As Sh*t’

Doja Cat‘s recent sighting with Stranger Things heartthrob Joseph Quinn has us all wondering: is manifesting your crush a real thing? Spoiler alert: it might just be!

Flashback to 2022, when Doja Cat, in a moment of pure internet gold, tweeted about Joseph, calling him “fine as sh*t.” She really said ‘let me shoot my shot’!

To have the confidence of this woman!!!

She didn’t stop there as she then she slid into the DMs of his Stranger Things co-star Noah Schnapp, to ask the teenager to play matchmaker and find out if Joseph was single. “Can you tell Joseph to HMU?” she asked.

The TEA.

Noah, being the 17-year-old he is, thought it would be hilarious to share this private convo on TikTok. Doja was not laughing.

Doja Cat calls out Noah Schnapp

In a fit of social media rage, Doja called Noah’s behaviour “borderline snake shit” and “weasel shit”.

“The fact that Noah went and did that, posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and whack,” she said.

The internet was not impressed with Doja for coming after a literal teenager, but Noah was pretty chill about the whole situation.

He told Variety, “So, as I should, I apologised and she was totally okay with it, and was like, ‘I’m sorry how I reacted’. It was all good.”

Doja Cat spotted with Joseph Quinn

Fast forward to 2024, and it seems like Doja’s boldness paid off. The two were recently spotted in London, holding hands and looking cosy walking around town. Low key they are the couple we didn’t know we needed!

This sighting has sparked a new wave of manifestation talk online. Maybe this is your sign to tell your crushes “fine as shit,” because clearly it works! We are not liable for any broken hearts or soul crushing embarrassment.

Manifestation is real ya'll!!

Fans have started calling anything their heart desires, “fine as shit.” One X user tweeted, “In-unit washer/dryer fine as shit.” Another said, “mike faist employment fine as shit.” And she’s so real for that.

So real.

Of course, the internet is filled with mixed reactions. Some are still side-eyeing Doja for messaging a teenager about a potential hookup, while others are rooting for her newfound romance. I mean who doesn’t love a good redemption arc?

Huge!!

So, what’s the takeaway here? If you have eyes on a certain hotty, don’t hesitate—just remember to keep your DMs private, or you might end up in being cancelled. But hey, if it works out like it did for Doja, maybe it’s worth the risk!

