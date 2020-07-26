Doja Cat, who once mocked people for being worried about COVID-19, revealed in a recent interview that she was diagnosed with … well yeah, you can probably figure out the rest of that sentence just fine on your own.

Speaking with hosts Yinka and Shayna Marie on US radio station Capital XTRA, she said:

“I got COVID. Honestly, I don’t know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and I don’t know how I got it but I got it. I’m okay now. It was a four-day symptom freakout but I’m fine now.”

This is somewhat ironic, given that in March of this year, Doja Cat jumped on Instagram live to make fun of the then-looming global pandemic. She said:

“Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit,” she said. “I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona, cos I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu!”

She then continued:

“I’m not scared. Y’all are [pussies], period. You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep, that’s all you gotta do. Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”

What a fun time for us all.