Attention girls, gays, theys and Whovians, I hope you’re ready for a queer as fuck Doctor Who because a third member of the season 14 cast has been announced and things are looking capital G Gay.

Two-time winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race and multi-talented joy Jinkx Monsoon (who just wrapped up a stint in Chicago on BROADWAY) was announced as a cast member playing a “major role” in the upcoming Doctor Who season.

For those of you who are not acquainted with Jinkx, you’re missing out on a whole world of talent. YouTube is your friend.

But to sum up the multitudes of this person in a few words, Jinkx is a non-binary drag queen who is pretty well known in the queer community for their acting, singing and comedy. I have no doubts they’ll slay the fuck out of any role director Russell T Davies chooses to give them.

I’m honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join @bbcdoctorwho!



Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer— I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage! https://t.co/LaUqu3bS4g — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) April 3, 2023

The best part of this announcement, however, is that Jinkx will be joining Yasmin Finney (a Black transwoman) and Ncuti Gatwa (a queer Black man).

Did you take that in? A non-binary drag queen joining two queer people of colour. In the lordless year of 2023. Iconic.

Doctor Who gains its own heartstopper as Yasmin Finney joins the cast 🌹➕🔷⁰



Read more here ➡️ https://t.co/3O9LudD4uc pic.twitter.com/KS9z2SsWd4 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 16, 2022

This news has made my day, my month and my entire year.

When queer folk ask for representation, we usually receive a slightly queer-coded character who dies after three episodes and is played by a straight actor.

Having THREE queer actors (specifically these three) appearing in the next Doctor Who does so much for trans people, non-binary people and other queer people of colour. Finally, queer kids can see themselves truly reflected on screen.

White gay men have already appeared all over our media (albeit via poor representation), it’s about time that every member of the queer community had someone that looked like them kicking ass on a major television show.

Three diverse actors displaying how brilliant the queer community is? While travelling through TIME? Are you kidding me? This is everything. It’s gay Christmas.

I’m so excited to see this diverse range of characters hit my screens. For the first time in my life, I am going to become a Doctor Who fan, watch me.

DOCTOR WHO casting Not 1 but 2 Trans Super Stars Yasmin Finney & Jinkx Monsoon means the World to Me!!🥹🏳️‍⚧️👏🏾 People this show will be Streaming on Disney Plus this is a big fucking Deal! 😩🏳️‍⚧️💞💞 https://t.co/xkHrdsqBNc pic.twitter.com/JYmDAWJcd5 — Bella ☁️ ✨ (@BELLA_SNOWDEN) April 3, 2023

So far, RTD has:



Brought over the Sex Education fans with Ncuti Gatwa



The Heartstopper fans with Yasmin Finney



The Drag Race fans with Jinkx Monsoon.



I feel like he's going through every fan base and taking people's faves, so they all watch Doctor Who 😅 — Harry the Whovian (@harrythewhovian) April 3, 2023

I’m excited to see if Jinkx Monsoon plays the series villain (which would be soooo iconic if they do).

We already know that Ncuti is the titular Doctor and Yasmin is his companion Rose, so I’m keen to see how it all plays out.

The best part is, we haven’t even seen the full cast yet. There could be more brilliantly queer people waiting for us around the corner.

My little gay heart is FLUTTERING, what an exciting time for all of us.

Doctor Who Season 14 will arrive in 2024 on the BBC for UK folks and Disney+ for everyone else.