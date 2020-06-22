Thanks for signing up!

The House of Mouse has one helluva treat for us in July as Disney+ has unveiled its list of shows and flicks being added to the platform next month.

One of the most exciting titles coming to Disney+ is the hotly anticipated filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit Hamilton.

It’s set to drop on July 3 – catch the trailer below.

Here’s everything else coming in July:

3 July, 2020

+ America’s Funniest Home Videos (S15)

+ Animal ER (S1-2)

+ Man in Space

+ Mars & Beyond

+ Fantastic Four (2015) (NZ Premiere)

17 July, 2020

+ A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland

+ Disney Junior Music Lullabies

+ Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)

+ The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World

+ Wild Chile (S1)

24 July, 2020

+ PJ Masks (Shorts) (S1)

+ Wild Congo (S1)

+ Rogue Trip

+ Wild Japan: Snow Monkeys

+ Wild Sri Lanka (S1)

31 July, 2020

+ 27 Dresses

+ Animal Showdown (S1)

+ Big Cat Games

+ Cradle of the Gods

+ Destination World (S1)

+ Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)

+ Feast

+ Get a Horse!

+ Hunt for the Abominable Snowman

+ King Fishers (S1)

+ Lorenzo

+ Marvel Funko (S1-2)

+ Muppets Now

+ Paperman

+ Tangled Ever After

+ The Ballad of Nessie

+ Tick Tock Tale

+ Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)

+ What Sam Sees (S1)