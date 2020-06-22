The House of Mouse has one helluva treat for us in July as Disney+ has unveiled its list of shows and flicks being added to the platform next month.
One of the most exciting titles coming to Disney+ is the hotly anticipated filmed version of the original Broadway smash hit Hamilton.
It’s set to drop on July 3 – catch the trailer below.
Here’s everything else coming in July:
3 July, 2020
+ America’s Funniest Home Videos (S15)
+ Animal ER (S1-2)
+ Man in Space
+ Mars & Beyond
+ Fantastic Four (2015) (NZ Premiere)
17 July, 2020
+ A Pre-Opening Report from Disneyland
+ Disney Junior Music Lullabies
+ Super Robot Monkey Team Hyperforce Go! (S1-2)
+ The Mouseketeers at Walt Disney World
+ Wild Chile (S1)
24 July, 2020
+ PJ Masks (Shorts) (S1)
+ Wild Congo (S1)
+ Rogue Trip
+ Wild Japan: Snow Monkeys
+ Wild Sri Lanka (S1)
31 July, 2020
+ 27 Dresses
+ Animal Showdown (S1)
+ Big Cat Games
+ Cradle of the Gods
+ Destination World (S1)
+ Fearless Adventures with Jack Randall (S1)
+ Feast
+ Get a Horse!
+ Hunt for the Abominable Snowman
+ King Fishers (S1)
+ Lorenzo
+ Marvel Funko (S1-2)
+ Muppets Now
+ Paperman
+ Tangled Ever After
+ The Ballad of Nessie
+ Tick Tock Tale
+ Weirdest, Bestest, Truest (S1)
+ What Sam Sees (S1)