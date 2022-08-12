Here’s All The Good Stuff Coming To Disney+ This Month Including Mega-Hyped Series The Bear

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve binged your way through every show and movie recommended to you this month, and you’re just chomping at the bit for the next good thing to drop, I come bearing good news. Disney+ has a bunch of exciting new releases dropping throughout August.

From the first local docu-series focusing on the fearless women in the AFLW to high-anticipated dramas like The Patient, Mike, and The Bear, there’s plenty to keep you on the couch.

Let’s take a geeze at some of the series coming to Disney+ this August, shall we?

Everything coming to Disney+ this August

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here to fill the Hulk-sized hole in your heart. Jennifer Walters, played by Tatiana Maslany, is an attorney specialising in superhuman-oriented legal cases. Walters must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk — imagine adding that to your dating profile.

The nine-episode comedy series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including daddy Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong as well as Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Streaming on Disney + from August 18.

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW

Fearless: The Inside Story of the AFLW is a raw, emotional insight into the dreams, struggles and triumphs of the groundbreaking AFLW league. The six-part series explores the stories of the courageous pioneers who were told they could never play Australian Rules football at the highest level but made it happen anyway.

The series follows four clubs in the competition — the Adelaide Crows are the benchmark of the competition, having already won two premierships and, after a surprise grand final loss in 2021, are ready for redemption. The Collingwood Magpies are one of Australia’s most powerful and successful sporting franchises, but so far, the women’s team has no silverware to show off.

The Western Bulldogs are a young, fun, energetic club with the belief that they have the makings of a dynasty within their ranks. And the Greater Western Sydney Giants are trying to win hearts and minds in an address dominated by the rugby league code.

Streaming on Disney+ from August 24.

The Bear

The Bear is shaping up to be one of the most hotly anticipated series of 2022. The comedy series has already scored a 100% Certified Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is big stuff. The Bear is about food, family, the insanity of the grind, the beauty of a sense of urgency and the steep, slippery downsides. As the young chef Carmy (played by Jeremy Allen White), fights to transform both The Original Beef of Chicagoland and himself, as he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew.

Streaming on Disney+ from August 31.

The Patient

The Patient is a psychological thriller series about a therapist (Steve Carell) who is held prisoner by a patient (Domhnall Gleeson) who just so happens to be a serial killer. Sam has an unusual therapeutic demand for Alan: curb his homicidal urges. To survive, Alan must unwind Sam’s disturbed mind and stop him from killing again.

Streaming on Disney+ from August 30.

Mike

MIKE is an 8-episode limited series that explores the tumultuous and controversial ups and downs of Mike Tyson’s professional boxing career and personal life — from being a beloved global athlete to a pariah and back again. Focusing the lens on Mike Tyson, the series examines class and race in America, along with fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately, our role in shaping Mike’s story.

Streaming on Disney+ from August 25.

Welcome to Wrexham

Welcome to Wrexham is a docu-series that tracks the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, UK, as two Hollywood stars take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club.

One of the most interesting parts about this story is that back in 2020, Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds teamed up to purchase the team to turn the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The only problem is that Rob and Ryan have fuck all experience in football or working with each other. Despite this, the lads are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club and doing right by the townspeople.

Streaming on Disney+ from August 25.

You can grab a subscription here if you’re not already signed up for Disney+.