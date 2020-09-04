No, there are no songs. No Captain Li Shang, either. Or Mushu. Let me just get that out of the way before I even mention the word Mulan. This live-action version is different, it leaves a lot of what we know and so fiercely love behind. But it is also the best Disney live-action remake since Cinderella, and maybe the best so far.

Directed by Niki Caro (The Whale Rider), Mulan stars Liu Yifei in the titular role, Jason Scott Lee as the villain Bori Khan, Donnie Yen as Mulan’s mentor Commander Tung, Jet Li as the Emperor, Yoson An as Mulan’s new boo Chen Honghui, and Gong Li as a powerful witch named Xianniang.

Disney – TYSM – sent me a screener ahead of today’s official release. The plan was to lock myself in a room, pray to the gods, and then stream the movie. But then my mum wanted to watch it too because she loves, loves, loves Mulan and then my dad joined in as well. Dad loves Donnie Yen, who is this huge actor and martial artist from Hong Kong. He also likes Jet Li, who is quietly a bit of a John Wick in this movie.

Long story short: it became a family affair.

I was suddenly five years old again, watching one of my favourite Disney movies with my mum and dad. For just shy of two hours, the pandemic seemed far away.

The film, not the animated one, is actually based on an ancient narrative poem called The Ballad of Mulan. So while the live-action version is different to the original one, it is – at its very core – still Mulan. And to be completely honest with you, I preferred it this way. I actually liked the differences.

It didn’t try to be like the original, not even close.

Mum said it the best when I asked her if she missed the songs: “The songs fit the cartoon version, but this is more realistic, it has actual people in it.” It would’ve been a bit odd if these serious blokes in uniform, who shout honour, bravery, and truth, suddenly broke out in song. There’s nothing wrong with that, but it just would’ve ruined the tone set by the writers and director I think.

That doesn’t mean Mulan‘s most fiercely loved song, Reflection, isn’t in the film. But I won’t spoil any more of this for you. Just know that it’s in there enough to make the hairs on your arms stand up straight. Plus, there are plenty of nods to the 1998 film scattered throughout.

From the get go, Mum really liked the live-action Mulan because she thought it looked authentic.

“How would you know?” I asked her.

“I’ve watched a lot of old Chinese martial arts movies,” she replied. Can’t argue with that, I guess.

She also really liked the costumes, especially during the Matchmaker scene. You know the one, I don’t need to spell it out.

“Do you think I would’ve passed the Matchmaker’s test?” I asked her.

She scoffed, she actually scoffed at me. “You’d fall on your face.”

“Thanks, Mum.”

But visuals aside, it was Mulan’s tale of being a woman, an Asian woman, that really stuck with her. To us, Mulan isn’t just a tale of defiance and rebellion, it’s story of filial piety, which is what I’ve been raised on. That, and rice.

Filial piety means one’s devotion to family, it’s what Mum looks for when she’s sussing out potential partners for my brother. I kid you not, she’s been trying to set my brother up with my best friend because she’s a very family-orientated lass.

So when Mulan steals her father’s sword and armour and takes his place in the war, it’s the ultimate act of filial piety.

It’s these scenes that are surprisingly more mature and emotional than the original. Mum even cried at the very end, when Mulan returns home and makes a beeline for her dad.

So, what did we think of the film? Mum loved it, she’s watched it three times now. She even prefers it to the original.

It has heart and humour, and the production and fight sequences are gorgeous. I didn’t even miss the songs. It’s not the original, I’ve said that once and I’ll say it again. If you are going to watch this movie expecting a shot-to-shot remake of the original, you’re dreaming.

There’s one particular scene, I won’t spoil it for you, where Mulan flips the original on its head. I loved it so much I whispered, “holy shit” into my knees.

This Mulan is its own thing and that’s why I like it almost as much as the original. I just wish I could have seen it on the big screen.

There are also two versions of Reflection in the credits. One is performed by the one and only Christina Aguilera, which she re-recorded for the live-action film. Somehow, she sounds even better than she did 22 years ago.

The second version is performed by Liu herself in Mandarin. The combination of performances have inspired Mum to dig out the piano sheets for Reflection, which has been on repeat in my household for the past few days.

Such is the power of Hua Mulan.

Mulan will be available to stream on September 4 on Disney+ for an additional fee of $34.99.