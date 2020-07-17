The big legends over at Netflix just dropped the first trailer for the new chapter of the Dirty John series, titled The Betty Broderick Story.

Season 2 follows the true story of a Californian socialite named Betty Broderick (Amanda Peet) and her husband Dan (Christian Slater), as their marriage takes a dark turn.

Have a read of Netflix’s synopsis below:

After years spent supporting her husband through both medical and law school, all of Betty’s hard work is finally starting to pay off. But when Dan hires Linda and begins getting a little too close to the beautiful younger woman, Betty suddenly starts to lose control of the life she sacrificed so much to build. As her marriage slips through her fingers, Betty is pushed beyond her breaking point…toward an unimaginable tragedy.

As with the first season, it’s based on the headline-making crime and trial that occurred during the late ’80s / early ’90s.

READ MORE I Ranked All 254 Netflix Original Movies From Bullshit To Bloody Brilliant

Season 2 has already dropped over in the States so we’re coming to the party late, but as they say, better late than never.

Catch the trailer below:

It finally lands on Aussie Netflix on August 14.