Folks, I give you the official LEGO Diagon Alley set from Harry Potter. It’s already sold out, after one day on the shelves, so let’s just admire / curse at it from afar. It’s 5544 pieces and costs an easy and affordable SIX HUNDRED DOLLARS. Whomst can afford to drop that kind of money on LEGO? Whomst?

The set is incredibly detailed and includes the Ollivanders Wand Shop, Scribbulus Writing Implements, Quality Quidditch Supplies, Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlour, Flourish & Blotts bookseller, Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes, and the Daily Prophet entrance.

The entire thing measures over 29cm high, 102cm wide, and 13cm deep. You don’t need batteries or anything like that, just patience and good organisational skills.

The set comes with 14 lil’ wizards and witches (and one owl) all up including Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, the Weasleys, the Malfoys, and Hagrid.

It is so big that LEGO had no choice but to make a stop motion short film with it.

Where would you even put it…?

To promote the LEGO, beloved brothers James and Oliver Phelps AKA Fred and George Weasley got together to chuck a couple of blocks around.

Seriously, where would you put that thing? It’s too big, I tell you. TOO BIG.

LEGO Diagon Alley is just one of the sets you can get as part of the Harry Potter collection. There’s also the Astronomy Tower, Clock Tower, 4 Privet Drive, and that ridiculously huge Hogwarts Castle.

The castle is made up of 6020 pieces and is considered quite the rarity in the Muggle community, mostly because it seems to always be out of stock.