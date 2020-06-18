Thanks for signing up!

Time to hang up your dirty laundry ‘cos every season of Desperate Housewives is coming to Nine’s free streaming service, 9Now.

The beloved series was an absolute wet dream for those of us who love drama, hot men, and even hotter gals.

It ran from 2004 to 2012, spanning eight seasons, and starred Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman.

In addition to the spicy storylines, the series was widely reported for its wild on-set drama. Have a read of all the crazy BTS happenings here.

Desperate Housewives is coming to 9Now soon. Catch the season 1 promo below for a taste of what you’re in for: