Nineties teen movie Cruel Intentions has been responsible for numerous sexual awakenings – I was definitely never the same after witnessing Ryan Phillippe‘s butt – and Demi Lovato was apparently one of them. In a new interview, the singer revealed that the famous scene in which Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair make out in the park had a profound effect on her burgeoning sexuality.

Demi Lovato sat down for a discussion with Tan France for National Coming Out Day, and early in the piece, he asked her about when she realised she was queer. She told him: “It was definitely when I was young and should not have been watching Cruel Intentions, but I did and it was that scene where they made out on the park lawn. I was just like, ‘Oh, wait a minute — I really like that, I wanna try it. And then, when I was like 17, I did get down with that. And that’s when I knew.”

She said that she initially came out to her friends and older sister at age 17, before coming out to her parents, and finally to her fans and the public at large.

READ MORE Demi Lovato Cans Engagement After Screenshots Showing Ex’s History Of Hitting On Celebs Emerge She also said that many of her songs that fans may have assumed are about men are actually about women, adding: “I’m surprised that some of them didn’t figure out that some of the songs were for certain people. I was sharing it with the world, and yet I wasn’t being completely obvious with what I was talking about. Music was my safe space.”

