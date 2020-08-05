Thanks for signing up!

In my humblest of opinions, Debby Ryan‘s Radio Rebel gaze is the crème de la crème when it comes to staple pop culture memes.

If you’ve had the pleasure and privilege of being slotted into the Gay/Alt side of TikTok – the greatest place on Earth – you’ll have stumbled upon many a recreation of Ryan’s infamous ‘hair tuck behind the ears’ moment from the 2012 Disney flick.

Not a day has gone by in iso season when those eyes haven’t gazed back at me from my feed. And, for that, I am thankful.

READ MORE THANK FUCK: The Australian Government Just Decided TikTok Can Stay After All

As the old saying goes, if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em… and Ryan’s done just that.

The 27-year-old posted a ‘Tok yesterday recreating some of her past characters’ most iconic looks, and you best believe she nailed the Radio Rebel smize.

The way that this amassed over 45 million and 12 million likes in just over a day? A true legend.

TikTokers have unsurprisingly flocked to the comments section, commending Ryan for a) being able to laugh at herself, and b) being a queen.

“AM I DREAMING OR DID THIS ACTUALLY HAPPEN?” one user commented.

“Debby Ryan just saved 2020 y’all,” said another.

BRB, making a Debby Ryan stan account. Watch this space.