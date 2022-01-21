CONTENT WARNING: This article contains Dean Wells.

Dean Wells from MAFS Australia fame has outed himself as being unvaccinated during a series of Q&A Instagram stories with his fans.

Wells, who has recently recovered from a brief stint with COVID-19, hopped online to talk about the symptoms he felt during the disease. During his Instagram stories, he revealed whether or not he is vaccinated against the virus, a fact we never really knew about him.

“It’s a sad situation that we’re in that I have to be worried about sharing that information, but fuck it. Truth is, I’m not vaxxed,” he said. Whoop, there it is.

“I didn’t get it. I don’t think it’s a conspiracy, I just wanted my own natural immunity to deal with it and I don’t trust the big pharma companies really.

“I’m glad we have a vax, it seems to be working. I think now that we have so many people vaccinated and people are dealing with it with natural immunity, we shouldn’t have vax passports anymore.”

Woah there Dean, one thing at a time.

During the Instagram stories he revealed that while he didn’t want to receive any vaccines, he definitely believes that COVID-19 is a very real disease. He also shared that a family member has unfortunately passed away from COVID.

It’s only a little bit reassuring that he isn’t completely off the deep end in COVID conspiracy land.

“I think I had a respiratory infection by the name of COVID-19 that was very similar to a respiratory infection I had about 20 years ago, gave me about the same symptoms and same trouble,” he said.

“I was sick for about eight days, 10 days – five days really bad. It’s pretty bad. I had pretty bad headaches and just no energy. I’d get out of bed for 30 seconds and would want to get back in bed. That part lasted like three days.”

If you’re wondering, yes — in the vast majority of cases, being double vaxxed will protect you against being sick for this fkn long

“Now after getting it and getting quite sick from it, I’m like, ‘Why aren’t we looking into where this came from?’ That’s the key factor. Where the hell did it come from, and why aren’t we putting all our time and resources into finding that out?”

Alrighty, that’s enough of this, yeah?

All Aussies over the age of 12 are currently able to get their first, second or third (booster) shot against COVID-19. Click here to see which clinics are offering it, and talk to a doctor for more info.

The best vaccine is the first one you can get, and that’ll be our ticket out of this mess.