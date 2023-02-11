Happy WorldPride: Dean Wells Was Dropped From His Queer-Owned Management For Homophobic BS

MAFS participant Dean Wells from Season Five (we’re up to Season 10 now) has been dropped from his talent agency for spreading homophobic bullshit on the internet. Happy WorldPride, folks! What a time to be alive.

During the week, the reality TV personality decided to throw caution to the wind and share a dumb, now-deleted Insta post about how drag story time events are supposedly harmful to kids.

Spoiler alert: they’re not. Anyone who thinks they are needs to calm the fuck down.

“Our tax dollars are being used to fund a thing called “Drag Queen Story Time” where drag queens go to our libraries and schools and are paid to read to kids as young as three, usually about gender identity and from an extremist left wing perspective,” Dean wrote per the Daily Mail.

“I honestly do not get what the cultural benefit of this is and think it is sending confusing messages to kids.”

To top it off, he also added that “being a drag queen is inherently sexual” and that some queens have “serious mental disorders that need to be dealt with”.

Crikey. Someone needs to read a book!

May we suggest Courtney Act‘s ‘Caught in the Act’ available at all good bookstores?

But it didn’t stop there.

Beverly Kills of Ru Paul’s Drag Race Down Under fame then leaked DMs between her and Dean which made the ex-MAFS star look like an absolute dickhead.

…Not that this would’ve been a hard task to pull off, but credit where credit’s due.

Flop behaviour I won’t have it!!!! pic.twitter.com/j50xGoA8PJ — Beverly Kills (@thebeverlykills) February 10, 2023

Charisma Belle, the host of the drag story time event Dean chose to ridicule, also responded with her own Insta post.

In it, she referred to him as “another straight man telling people how to behave and dissecting a community they have had very limited experience with⁣”.

“You purposely went through my Instagram page to find the most “sexual” picture you could, to mock up a fake ad for the event,” the Sydney queen said.

“You purposely misrepresented the situation and misguided your followers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charisma Belle (@charismabelle)

But the biggest slay of the day went to Dean’s management agency, Stage Addiction, which dropped him like a sack of potatoes.

Not only was the agency keen to distance itself from the reality TV personality, but it also reminded its followers that it is indeed a QUEER-OWNED business.

Talk about kicking an own goal, Deano.

Don’t bite the hand that feeds you! Or just… don’t bite any hands at all.

Now that he’s been dropped by his management, Dean may now have a little more time to focus on his YouTube channel “Dangerous Ideas with Deano” which is absolutely a real thing.

In lighter news, WorldPride Sydney runs from Saturday Feb 18 until Sunday March 5 and will feature floats, musical performances and of course everyone’s favourite installation “Progress Shark“.