CONTENT WARNING: This article has soooooo many spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine!!!!

The highly anticipated action comedy Deadpool And Wolverine hits cinemas this week much to the delight of Deadpool fans around the world. But it’s not just Ryan Reynold‘s witty, improvised quips that fans are looking forward to in the third film of the Deadpool franchise — it’s the multitude of celebrity cameos and surprises littered throughout the film, especially now that Fox has been acquired by Disney, opening up the Deadpool and X-Men universe into the MCU.

According to the director Shawn Levy, while the movie is littered with fun celeb cameos, they all make sense within the plot of the film.

” You need to only integrate things or characters that serve this story. And that’s why we don’t call them cameos. They’re more surprises – they’re characters that are surprising,” he said.

Before we get into it, I’d like to state the obvious — this article is full of spoilers. This is your last chance to close this article.

Like, honestly at this point it’s on you.

Now that’s out of the way, let’s get into all the celebrities who appeared in Deadpool And Wolverine.

All the celebrity cameos in Deadpool And Wolverine

Happy Hogan

We’re starting soft, folks. It’s not a huge surprise that the head of Stark Industries security Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) makes an appearance in the film. After all, Deadpool has finally been welcomed into the MCU in one way, shape or form. Thanks, Disney!!!

(Image: Disney)

Henry Cavill

For a few months now, rumours had been circulating that former DC Superman Henry Cavill would make a cheeky little appearance as one of the Wolverine variants in Deadpool And Wolverine. While the creators told the press that they planted “fake leaks” to put people off the scent, this one turned out to be true!

(Image: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Chris Evans

We’ve all come to know and love Chris Evans for his wonderful portrayal of Captain America. And now that Deadpool has weaselled his way into the MCU, it’s a welcome surprise to see Evan’s handsome mug pop up.

The twist?

He’s not playing Captain America — he’s reprising his role as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch from the Fantastic Four. Absolutely incredible, if I do say so myself.

(Image: Fantastic Four)

Jennifer Garner

If you couldn’t guess by the cameo above, Deadpool And Wolverine pays homage to some old and/or forgotten Marvel characters — including the incredible Elektra played by Jennifer Garner.

As a kid, Elektra was my favourite marvel character and I lost my shit in the cinema when she appeared.

(Image: Elektra)

Wesley Snipes

Another old-school character to get some screentime is Blade played by the always iconic Wesley Snipes!!! Snipes appeared in the 1998 superhero movie of the same name, where he starred as the vampire-human hybrid superhero.

(Image: Blade)

Channing Tatum

In Deadpool And Wolverine, Channing Tatum plays the Marvel comic book character Gambit — and as it turns out, he’s got some serious history with the character.

While Gambit had been played by Taylor Kitsch in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, in 2013, Tatum expressed his interest in taking over the character publicly.

“Gambit’s my favourite. I’m from New Orleans, around that area. My dad’s from New Orleans, and I like to do a Cajun accent. I could do it for real,” he said at a press conference for White House Down in September 2013.

“No knock on Taylor Kitsch, though, ’cause I actually like his Gambit, but I’ve always lived around Cajun people … Gambit was always like the woman-loving, cigarette-smoking, drinking guy. He was the punk rock of all the superheroes.”

While plans for a Gambit film starring Tatum were underway, it never eventuated. So, when he popped up in Deadpool And Wolverine, it felt like a very exciting full-circle moment.

(Image: Carlos Alvarez/WireImage)

Chris Hemsworth

Okay, okay this is a tiny cameo, but a cameo nonetheless! Chris Hemsworth has a very small appearance as Thor. We’ll take what we can get!

(Image: Thor 4: Love and Thunder)

Dafne Keen

You might remember X-23 AKA Laura Kinney (Dafne Keen) from 2017’s Logan but back then, she was just a kid. Now, she’s all grown up and ready to help her old pal Wolverine.

(Image: Logan)

Blake Lively

It may come as no surprise that beloved Gossip Girl actor and Ryan Reynold’s wife Blake Lively had a cheeky appearance in the film.

According to the credits, Blake plays the role of Lady Deadpool. However, she doesn’t take her mask off in the film so who bloody knows if it really is her or not.

When I watched the movie, I was certain it was Gigi Hadid. But you know, whatever.

Image: Deadpool And Wolverine (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Well, there you have it! Wasn’t that fun? The only thing more fun is to actually go watch Deadpool And Wolverine, which is now in cinemas.