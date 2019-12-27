In the wake of the Disney–21st Century Fox merger, there was some uncertainty as the future of everyone’s favourite foul-mouthed hero Deadpool. Would the extreme levels of violence and all the bad language be too much for Disney’s family-friendly sensibilities?
Well, we now have a definitive answer from Ryan Reynolds himself – Deadpool 3 is definitely going ahead, so we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief there. The actor confirmed the news in an appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan, telling the hosts:
“We’re working on it right now, the whole team. We’re over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden.”
It remains to be seen how and to what extent the character will become a part of the all-encompassing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick said that that there is likely to be come crossover, telling Entertainment Weekly:
“Marvel has promised to continue to let us play in the R-rated Deadpool universe, and the hope is that they will also let us veer into the MCU a little bit as well and play in that sandbox. Our feeling and Ryan’s feeling is that it’s got to be the right idea, it’s got to be great … I think once we collectively agree what idea that great idea is, we’ll be off to the races.”