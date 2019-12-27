In the wake of the Disney–21st Century Fox merger, there was some uncertainty as the future of everyone’s favourite foul-mouthed hero Deadpool. Would the extreme levels of violence and all the bad language be too much for Disney’s family-friendly sensibilities?

Well, we now have a definitive answer from Ryan Reynolds himself – Deadpool 3 is definitely going ahead, so we can all breathe a collective sigh of relief there. The actor confirmed the news in an appearance on Live With Kelly And Ryan, telling the hosts:

“We’re working on it right now, the whole team. We’re over at Marvel now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden.”

It remains to be seen how and to what extent the character will become a part of the all-encompassing Marvel Cinematic Universe. Screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick said that that there is likely to be come crossover, telling Entertainment Weekly: