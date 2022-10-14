This Bloke Has Been To Over 250 Gigs And Festivals & My Wallet Has Some Questions

P.TV: How many festivals do you think you’ve attended in total over how many years?



David James Young: My first festival was one called FeelGood, which was this blues & roots festival that ran out of Luna Park. My sister and I won tickets. Xavier Rudd and Ash Grunwald played, as well as The Audreys and Jen Cloher, both of whom I met that day and couldn’t contain my excitement. Funnily enough, Jen has gone on to become a friend of mine and I always remind her of the annoying punisher yapping in her ear while we watched Mia Dyson play.





Across 15 years I’ve probably been to between 40 to 50 festivals – every Big Day Out from 2008 to 2014, every Soundwave from 2008 to 2015 except one, a couple of Groovin the Moos, two Splendours, Download, a stack of Laneways (including two in Brisbane), Yours & Owls every year from 2015 onwards, three Farmer & The Owl festivals, three Fairgrounds, about four Homebakes, Come Together and probably a couple more that I’m forgetting.



P.TV: How do you save money for each festival?



DJY: I’ve been pretty lucky – Big Day Out and Soundwave were almost always Christmas presents, and when we outgrew that I was lucky enough to get to cover festivals for the places I was writing for at the time. So in reality, I’ve only really had to fork out a relative handful of times for festivals. I definitely wouldn’t have been able to go to as many otherwise – I don’t know if you know much about music journalism, but we’re all out here basically making hundreds of dollars a year.



P.TV: What’s the best gig you’ve seen?



DJY: Prince at the State Theatre in February 2016. It was about two months before he passed – but even before we knew what we know now, I still walked out of that show knowing it was the best show I’ve ever seen.



P.TV: What’s the wildest (legal) moment you’ve experienced at a festival?



DJY: At Fairgrounds in 2018, I had the honour and privilege of meeting two of my musical heroes – Billy Bragg and Kim Deal. They could not have been kinder or nicer to me, and it was a complete thrill to know that these people I’ve looked up to were also really thoughtful and sweet people in real life. I had the same joy the next year at the same festival, where I got to meet Evan Dando and Kasey Chambers.