Shoey-haver and Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo posted several Insta snaps of Heidi Berger today (tags and all) basically confirming that the rumours she’s his girlfriend are true.

While we’ve seen the daughter of Grand Prix winner Gerhard Berger on Ricciardo’s social media before, this is the first time he has tagged her. In fact, sources say that the pair have been dating since as far back as 2019, but that Ricciardo is quite private when it comes to his love life.

I mean, fair. My mum’s lucky to get information about my dating life let alone my non-existent 7.2 million Instagram followers.

The photo dump features a bunch of snaps from the US, including one of him and Berger sitting behind the Hollywood sign and overlooking Los Angeles by night.

Another is a group shot with Berger alongside photographer Corey Wilson, model Jess Hart and her fiancé and NASCAR driver James Kirkham, Race Service President Jacob Agajanian and more. She’s tagged in this one. For anyone whose love language is public displays of tagging (not I), this is a big deal.

But wait, there’s more! We also see Berger thumbs-upping in front of a waterfall (with what appears to be Ricciardo’s thumb also in the shot). That’s three whole Berger features in one dump including one tag so I’m classifying it a hard launch. Let’s be honest, she probably took all the photos in the dump that she’s not in too.

Unsurprisingly, Ricciardo’s 7.2 Insta followers are collectively losing their shit. “First real post with Heidi,” one comment read, with a whole bunch of others referencing her name throughout the comments section of the post.

That’s it. That’s the story. Cute. Hope they’re so happy etc. Sorry if you thought she was just a friend and had any unfounded hope of doing shoeys by candlelight with him.