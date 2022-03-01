The internet is firmly team Dion after a deeply uncomfortable argument between him and his wife Carolina. Because if MAFS does one thing well, it’s uncomfortable arguments!

ICYMI, you can catch up on all the goss from the episode in our recap here. To give you the gist, Carolina isn’t interested in her hubby Dion, he of the shiny jacket.

Instead, she wants Jess‘s ex-hubby Daniel.

As Carolina says about 14 times during the episode, she loves the gym. Daniel is a personal trainer. The maths is mathing.

I, a lesbian, can’t imagine anything more heterosexual than falling for someone because you both like the gym. The straights are fighting!!

As an empath I sense Carolina likes the gym… #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/eiZ3FzJLxg — stick on the road (@stickontheroad) March 1, 2022

Carolina legitimately picking the pettiest stuff that makes them “incompatible”. He doesn’t eat breakfast? The gym again? Music taste? Are you kidding me? #MAFSAU — Beamy (@mcbeamy) March 1, 2022

New drinking game: take a shot every time Carolina says “the gym” #MAFSAU — Lola Turner (@Lola_______x) March 1, 2022

Dion also prepped a whole charcuterie board (the best way to a woman’s heart), wrote Carolina a letter about his feelings and bought her the same flowers from their wedding. I hate to give a man in a sparkly Balmain jacket the time of day but it was genuinely really sweet.

Twitter very much agreed.

Dion: Organises stunning flowers and heart felt, sentimental gifts. Daniel: Texts, ‘Up up? x’ #MAFSAU — Beck Casey (@BecCasey) March 1, 2022

Mate.. Dion.. she’s with youfoodz at the gym! Stooopppppp #MAFSAU — Katstar🍒 (@Kathbag__) March 1, 2022

Dion spent hours writing a handwritten letter, cooking dinner, ordering flowers for Carolina, only to be called "delusional" and be cheated on 🤐#MAFS #MAFSAU — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) March 1, 2022

Is Dion the first property developer ever to be on the wrong side of being fked over? #MAFSAU — troy (@Cozroy) March 1, 2022

Of course you can’t make someone like you and you should never try to engineer an attraction if it’s not there. But Carolina’s treatment of Dion this ep seemed particularly mean.

At least he’s got a wardrobe full of fancy jackets to wipe any tears on.

Dion. I need you to pull yourself together and remember you are an ICON. An icon who wears sequin Balmain jackets. 🥺 #MAFSAU — 777 (@babyburner77) March 1, 2022

While Daniel originally emerged from the whole Jess-calling-him-a-little-bitch situation as the holder of internet goodwill, he swiftly lost it this ep.

Ah, the fickle romance between the internet and reality TV stars.

If Carolina and Daniel come back into this experiment together I am done it’s been an honour serving with you all but I will be unable to continue #MAFSAU — Not Leah (@notnotleah) March 1, 2022

daniel being real straight forward about his intent to sleep with this dudes wife #MAFSAU — normie rockwell (@egghaters) March 1, 2022

Daniel’s muscles are filled with all his fuck boi energy #MAFSAU — Maya (@tweetmayatweet) March 1, 2022

Ngl I thot I was a hardcore flirter but nope Daniel has raised the bar x100 😩😩 #mafsau — nads 💕 (@thelifeofnadss) March 1, 2022

That being said, the good people of Twitter were compelled by the potential for chaos.

And the mystery of WTF was in Dion’s wine glass after he moved into his own apartment.

The other highlight of the episode was Cody’s step-dad Greg who basically told him it was a dick move to refuse to hug Selina when she was upset.

Along with giving some actual good advice, Greg looked weirdly like Paul McCartney. The cameo we never knew MAFS needed.

Who knew Cody’s dad was Paul McCartney? #MAFSAU — Welchy (@WelchyOTTB) March 1, 2022

Cody’s dad about to start belting out Hey Jude #MAFSAU — Mitch (@stonefish__) March 1, 2022

And to finish our epic quest, I’ll leave you with my favourite MAFS rumination of the night about the show’s cinematographic choices.

what is with mafs and randomly zooming up on everyone’s feet in every scene ?! #MAFS #MAFSAU — Olivia Perry (@0liviaperry) March 1, 2022

See you tomorrow night, gym-slash-love rats! XOXO

Married At First Sight airs on Sunday at 7pm and Monday to Wednesday at 7:30pm on Channel Nine and 9Now.