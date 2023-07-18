Fans Think They’ve Worked Out The Winner Of DWTS & It’s Not Who I Thought It Would Be TBH

Every time I come across a headline that says the winner of a show has been revealed I try not to click it. I really, really do. But sadly, I’m not as strong as the little voice in my head is. I feel like you might be in the same boat as me because here you are, and today, we’re gonna find out who the rumoured winner of Dancing With The Stars Australia is.



Are you ready?

According to the good ol’ gossip goblins at New Idea, Home And Away star Emily Weir is in the front of the pack to take home the coveted mirrorball trophy. And honestly, now that I’ve seen her on the dancefloor, fair enough. That girl can cha-cha, waltz, and boogie like the best of them.



After one episode I felt like she was born to become an actor just so she could go on this show. Colour me impressed!

How I think I look at the club after three tequila shots. (Image Source: Instagram / Dancing With The Stars Australia @dancingau)

Then, they reckon it’ll go Human Nature vocalist Phil Burton in second place and Australian Idol Alum Paulini Curuenavuli in third.

As it stands, we’re pretty far into the competition and eight stars have already left the show.

Former Masterchef daddy judge Matt Preston was forced to withdraw after an injury to his ankle while Charlie Albone, Gavin Wanganeen, Issa Schultz, James Magnussen, Sally Pearson, Laura Byrne, and Pia Miranda just couldn’t keep up on the dancefloor.

That just leaves the aforementioned trio Emily, Phil and Paulini, plus actors Christie Whelan Brown, Virginia Gay, and Mary Coustas in the running.



I can’t wait to see who will actually win!



You can watch Dancing With The Stars on 7Plus.



