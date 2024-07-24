Ever wondered how much the contestants on Dancing With The Stars were paid to get on stage in a sequin-encrusted outfit, shake their ass to popular music by a cover band and be judged by sassy former dancers? I certainly have — but it turns out it’s a lot more than I thought.

According to gossip mag Woman’s Day, the celebs are paid between $20,000 AUD to $100,000 AUD to appear on the show, depending on their star power.

The mag claims that one of the highest earners is MasterChef royalty Julie Goodwin who is earning a “six-figure sign-up fee” for her time on the show. If true, it must have been scary for Channel Seven’s bank account when Julie was forced to withdraw from the competition after copping a tear in her calf muscles during rehearsals but thankfully, after a heap of rehab, she was able to return to the dance floor.

But the source says she would’ve taken home the big bucks even if she didn’t return to the dance floor.

“The sign-on fee is like a salary, ultimately it doesn’t matter when they are eliminated or in this case, are forced to sit out, they take that money home regardless,” the source said.

The insider also alleged that actor Lisa McCune and singer Samantha Jade are receiving “$100,000 plus a sign-on fee”.

“There are two to three who earn a mid-range fee like $50-60,000,” the insider explained.

“Then the bulk of the cast usually earn between $20,000 and $40,000 depending on their profiles.”

This year’s salary rumours differ from the whispers that circulated last season. Last year, sources claimed that the stars were being paid a flat fee of $50,000. Not too shabby, hey?

I’ve always said that you couldn’t pay me enough to go on Dancing With The Stars. However, now that I’ve seen the supposed salaries, I’m willing to change my tune.

Channel Seven, if you want to mix it up and add a silly little entertainment reporter with two left feet and a big mouth to the mix, give me a buzz.