Ben Cousins’ Dancing Is Somehow More Painful To Watch Than Julie Goodwin’s Calf Injury On DWTS

Dancing With The Stars is back and if the first episode is anything to go by, it’s going to be a dramatic AF season for all of the D-grade celebrities trying to redeem their careers with a foxtrot.

The latest season of Dancing With The Stars features a controversial cast including former AFL player Ben Cousins, and influencer/entrepreneur Nadia Bartel.

In a horrific turn of events, Australia’s sweetheart and God’s gift to the Earth Julie Goodwin was forced to pull out of the first episode of the show after sustaining a serious leg injury during rehearsals with her dance partner Andrey Gorbunov.

“I was jumping on poor Andrey here,” she told host Sonia Kruger on the show. “Something snapped and fortunately, it was my leg and not his back. It was my calf muscle.”

Thankfully, Goodwin hasn’t had to pull out of the show completely and should be back by episode three.

“It’s going to be all right. We’re going to be all right. Bedazzle the moon boot and away we’ll go,” she said.

And honestly, perhaps Goodwin dodged a bullet by not having to perform for the judges because they were absolutely brutal in their assessments of the other contestants.

Former AFL player Ben Cousins’ performance on the dancefloor was not akin to that on the footy field, with judge Sharna Burgess telling him he wasn’t “smooth or elegant”. Yikes.

“Your shoulder-weight is so far forward and your behind is so behind,” judge Helen Richey said in a scathing assessment that was prefaced with a warning that she wasn’t trying to be mean.

But perhaps the harshest critic was judge Craig Revel Horwood, who told him: “No neck, pigeon chest, a bum sticking out so far it looked like you were presenting it to the nation, darling.”

In the end, he managed to score just 14/40. Not good.

“Umm, yeah … not great scores. Obviously plenty of room for improvement, like they said,” Cousins said of the score.

The cast. (Image: Supplied)

The poor score comes after fans were outraged at Cousins’ inclusion in the show, given his controversial past.

“Oh great, now time for their forced Ben Cousins redemption,” one person wrote on social media.

“Seeing Ben Cousins on the platform doesn’t sit right with me,” another added.

“Just putting it out there that I am very uncomfortable with Ben and Ant [Middleton] in this cast. I’m not here for their redemption arc,” a third wrote.

Nadia Bartel’s cha-cha wasn’t received much better by the judges.

“It was out of time. It lacked dynamic. The hip and leg action was not there in the slightest, so it didn’t look like a cha-cha,” Horwood said.

“For me it was very pedestrian, like you were literally walking the streets, stomping. You did sell it, with the hair flicks.”

Burgess was slightly kinder, noting that Bartel — a professional model — nailed the strut, but not much else.

“I loved you guys together, cute chemistry. And, you know, Nadia, you are what this show is about,” she said.

“You are fire at the strut but we need a little something else.”

Nadia managed to score slightly higher than Ben, scoring 17/40.

You can watch the full performance below and form your own judgement.

Dancing With The Stars continues at 7pm on Monday on Channel 7 and 7plus.