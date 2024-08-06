Dancing With The Stars 2024: Every Celeb Kicked Off The Show So Far

Dancing With The Stars is here and already we’ve seen some surprising and low-key devastating exits. From Nadia Bartel’s brutal early exit to Julie Goodwin and Nova Peris’ dramatic face off, it’s been a bumpy ride for some of these stars.

If you’re trying to keep up with who left Dancing With The Stars, we’ve got you covered.

Because this is a DWTS elimination list, there will in fact be spoilers so please don’t yell at us, you’ve been warned.

The Full List Of Dancing With The Stars Eliminations

Nova Peris – 4 August

(Image source: Channel Seven)

Nova Peris faced an unexpected exit from Dancing With The Stars during a shocking double elimination alongside Julie Goodwin.

Former Olympian and her partner, Craig Monley, performed a cha cha that just didn’t hit the mark, landing them at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 19 points.

Nova has since commented on how she feels about the judges on this years Dancing With The Stars and shade has definitely been thrown.

Nova told Daily Mail, “The judging is subjective. They’re looking at different things and they could have a favourite.”

When the former athlete was asked her thoughts on Ben progressing in the competition she said, “I think he was high up on Helen Richey’s flirt board.”

“Do we judge people’s performances on their good looks?” she asked. “And Craig Revel got excited when he the saw the men with their shirts unbuttoned.”

Julie Goodwin – 4 August

(Image source: Channel Seven)

Fan fave and former MasterChef Australia winner Julie Goodwin had a rocky start on Dancing With The Stars, facing a nasty calf injury early in training. But despite that she still became one of this years audience favourites. Unfortunately, in a shock double elimination, Julie was sent home just shy of the semi-finals.

Julie performed a foxtrot for her last dance with her partner Andrey Gorbunov. The performance earned her iconic reviews from the judges, who dubbed her a “sexy vixen” and a “sassy minx,” awarding her a solid score of 27.

Despite the positive feedback, it wasn’t enough to keep her in the competition, as she ended up in the bottom alongside Nova Peris. With no dance-off this episode, both were eliminated.

Hayden Quinn – 28 July

(Image source: Channel Seven)

After an intense dance-off with comedian Nikki Osborne, MasterChef star Hayden Quinn was eliminated off of Dancing With The Stars.

Despite Hayden’s impressive rumba, which scored him a solid 27, the audience seemed to rally behind lower-scoring stars Shane Crawford and Nova Peris, landing Hayden in the bottom two alongside Nikki.

Hayden performed a waltz in the elimination round while Nikki stole the show with her Charleston. But in the end, it wasn’t enough to keep him in the competition.

Dancing With The Stars host Sonia Kruger said she was “absolutely stunned” by the elimination after his “incredible performance”.

“I just never ever thought we would see you here,” she explained.

Hayden responded, “This whole experience has been incredible. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to be standing next to Lily [Cornish] throughout it. She’s an amazing teacher, she’s an incredible, powerful, strong young woman, so a big round of applause to her.”

Nadia Bartel – 21 July

(Image source: Channel Seven)

Nadia Bartel was the first celeb to be eliminates from Dancing With The Stars, and it was a kind of brutal to be honest.

The fashion designer and model faced off against AFL player Ben Cousins in a nail-biting elimination round, but unfortunately, Nadia’s waltz with partner Lyu Masuda scored the lowest with just 15 points.

The judges did not hold back from telling Nadia how they felt about her performance, with Judge Sharna Burgess calling the performance “sloppy”.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood, “It was very, very weak. It was very messy, It lacked any drama or passion.”

Don’t worry you can still watch plenty of celebs bust down on Dancing With The Stars at 7pm on Monday on Channel 7 and 7plus.