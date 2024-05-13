We’ve Got Our First Look At Dancing With The Stars And If Julie Doesn’t Win We Riot

We’ve finally copped our first trailer for the 2024 season of Dancing with the Stars and if Julie Goodwin doesn’t win, we ride at dawn, my friends.

Dancing with the Stars will return to our screens on Channel 7 and 7Plus later this year, with Sonia Kruger sharing hosting duties with vet-turned-TV personality Dr Chris Brown, who is replacing long-time co-host Daryl Somers.

In a bizarre new promo clip, hosts Brown and Kruger drive around town in the “star catcher”, literally kidnapping various celebrities for the show. Imagine you’re just going about your business, cooking dinner and Sonia Kruger chucks you in a car and tells you to start practicing your foxtrot.

“Let’s get ’em,” Kruger ominously says before the pair start scooting around abducting celebs with their magic disco ball.

This season will see the likes of Nadia Bartel and James Stewart try to impress the judges with their waltzes and tangos, all in the name of raising money for their nominated charity (and, of course, a bit of free publicity).

Among the contestants is former AFL player Ben Cousins, who has recently returned to screens as a sports presenter for Channel 7 after a lengthy battle with substance abuse and a stint in prison for stalking his ex-partner. His inclusion in the show comes after he was recently snubbed from AFL’s Hall of Fame.

“I totally understand their decision,” Cousins, who has spent the last few years working on his rehabilitation, told Mix94.5 Breakfast.

Other contestants include Ant Middleton (the tough guy from SAS Australia), Logie winner Lisa Clune and singer Samantha Jade. And while I wish them all the best of luck, there is only one correct celeb to be rooting for this DWTS season — and that’s Masterchef sweetheart Julie Goodwin.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would be capable of dancing,” she told The Daily Telegraph, stressing that life’s too short not to have a boogie on national TV.

“I have always loved to watch the show, and to watch people dance, but it never occurred to me that one day I might be able to do it too.”

The full lineup for Dancing with the Stars 2024 is as follows:

• Adam Dovile – Better Homes and Gardens DIY presenter

• Ant Middleton – SAS Australia Chief Instructor

• Ben Cousins – AFL legend and 7NEWS Sport presenter

• Hayden Quinn – Chef

• James Stewart – Home and Away Actor

• Julie Goodwin – Chef

• Lisa McCune – Actor

• Nadia Bartel – Fashion designer and model

• Nikki Osborne – Comedian

• Nova Peris – Olympian and former senator

• Samantha Jade – Singer

• Shane Crawford – AFL royalty

Dancing with the Stars 2024 is coming soon to Channel 7 and 7Plus.