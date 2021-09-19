The cast for Dancing With The Stars: All Stars 2022 has just been announced, and I love that I actually know some of these people? Courtney Act is back after her ground-breaking same-sex dance, which we love to see.

Check out the star-studded line up for this season:

The Stars:

Bridie Carter — Actress, Home and Away and McLeod’s Daughters

— Actress, Home and Away and McLeod’s Daughters Ricki-Lee — Singer-song writer, messy Aussie icon, etc.

— Singer-song writer, messy Aussie icon, etc. Grant Denyer — Australian royalty, host of Family Feud, and big-cat truther.

— Australian royalty, host of Family Feud, and big-cat truther. Kylie Gillies — Morning Show co-host.

— Morning Show co-host. Courtney Act — Actual queen, drag queen, really doesn’t need an introduction because she is the moment.

— Actual queen, drag queen, really doesn’t need an introduction because she is the moment. Anthony Koutoufides — Former AFL player.

— Former AFL player. Olympia Valance — Actress, Neighbours.

— Actress, Neighbours. David Rodan — Former AFL player.

— Former AFL player. Rob Mills — Actor and entertainer.

— Actor and entertainer. Angie Kent — Ex-Bachelorette, also an actual queen who doesn’t really need an introduction.

The Wildcards:

Sam Mac — TV host, weather presenter, and the man I oddly had a crush on in my tweens.

— TV host, weather presenter, and the man I oddly had a crush on in my tweens. Kris Smith — Model and TV presenter.

— Model and TV presenter. Deni Hines — Music artist.

— Music artist. Cameron Daddo — Actor, TV host.

Dancing With The Stars: All Stars 2022 will be hosted by Daryl Somers and Sonia Kruger, and Todd McKenney, Helen Richey, Paul Mercurio and Mark Wilson are returning to the judging panel.

“The first season of All Stars was the perfect mix of entertainment, celebrity and fierce competition, proving a stand-out hit with Australian audiences,” Seven Network Programming Director, Angus Ross, said.

“We have a fantastic cast ready to hit the dancefloor for season two. With a history of multiple perfect scores in the ranks, it’s going to be a brilliant series.”

With Courtney Act and Angie Kent, I’m inclined to believe it — though I don’t think I’ve ever been able to get past the time Pauline Hanson was not only was cast on the show, but actually came in second. Or the fact that notorious MAFS contestant Dean Wells was also cast. Sigh.