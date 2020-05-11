Like CLOCKWORK, word of The Community movie has found its second, third, fourth, a millionth wind following the news of the cast reunion. Series creator Dan Harmon has straight up stoked the fire himself, coyly saying that something – something – is brewing.

“I can tell people for sure that the enthusiasm for Community both for all of this time and the resurgence of it [on Netflix], there’s always an aspect of that affects the marketplace,” Harmon told The Wrap. “And when the marketplace gets affected, conversations happen. And when conversation happens, things happen.” Cue money makes the world go around, the world go around, the world go around…

He even told fans, who have been yelling #SixSeasonsAndAMovie into the void for years now, to keep their expectations “nice and low and then be pleasantly surprised.”

“So I can say that there are conversations happening that people want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months.”

That is one heck of a way to say the the movie is in talks… I think? Unless there’s something else the fans really want to happen? While we wait for more vague confirmation, the cast of Community are finally reuniting (virtually) to raise money for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, Ken Jeong, and Harmon will take part in a virtual table read next week. The whole thing, plus a Q&A, will be shown in its entirety on Monday, May 18 at 2.00pm PT. That’s Tuesday, May 19 at 7.00am AEST for us. The event will stream on the official Sony Pictures Community YouTube page.

A sneak peek.

Bonus ep #thedarkesttimelinepodcast AVAILABLE NOW. This is just after the Community script read we taped yesterday. The Read will be up Monday May 18th to benefit @FrontlineFoods and @WCKitchen please give if you can. Thanks @Sony & @RashisTVUgly Thx https://t.co/RlLdjTpmys pic.twitter.com/Sjzg1KD0Ua — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) May 9, 2020

Six seasons and a movie. It’ll happen one day. It must.