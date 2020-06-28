Let’s cut to the chase, tonight’s episode of Big Brother Australia was nothing special. If you didn’t watch it, don’t fret because you can read our review to catch up on all the important stuff and save yourself the time it takes to actually watch the episode for yourself.

The contestants were paired up and had to sit in a box, but somehow nobody at Endemol Shine thought to put GoPros in the boxes so we just had to stare at cardboard boxes for half the episode. Seriously, I’d rather watch paint dry.

But the one thing that REALLY got my (and the internet’s) knickers in a knot was Dan, specifically – his stupid fashion sense.

At this point in the season, fans either love Dan, or they love to hate him. Personally, I didn’t care enough to form an opinion on him, but that all changed tonight when he cosplayed as Steve Jobs.

Dan, who was already a controversial player, really upped the ante tonight by wearing a turtleneck and some bloody Clark Kent glasses. Now, I am usually the president of the Men Wearing Turtlenecks Club, but this was just ~not it~.

What is this? The shit shirt parade?

Is he cosplaying Kraftwerk?

Or maybe he’s trying to set himself up for a post Big Brother career as the emo Wiggle?

Personally, I’m picking up some serious Steve Jobs/mad scientist vibes.

But after careful consideration, I’ve decided the reason this is a fashion sin is because he’s paired it with some ugly ass footy shorts. Seriously, somebody get this man a stylist!

Make. It. Stop.

