Let’s cut to the chase, tonight’s episode of Big Brother Australia was nothing special. If you didn’t watch it, don’t fret because you can read our review to catch up on all the important stuff and save yourself the time it takes to actually watch the episode for yourself.

The contestants were paired up and had to sit in a box, but somehow nobody at Endemol Shine thought to put GoPros in the boxes so we just had to stare at cardboard boxes for half the episode. Seriously, I’d rather watch paint dry.

But the one thing that REALLY got my (and the internet’s) knickers in a knot was Dan, specifically – his stupid fashion sense.

At this point in the season, fans either love Dan, or they love to hate him. Personally, I didn’t care enough to form an opinion on him, but that all changed tonight when he cosplayed as Steve Jobs.

Dan, who was already a controversial player, really upped the ante tonight by wearing a turtleneck and some bloody Clark Kent glasses. Now, I am usually the president of the Men Wearing Turtlenecks Club, but this was just ~not it~.

I’m not buying Dan’s Clark Kent shtick. He ain’t no hero #BBAU — Emily (@emzbows) June 28, 2020

What is this? The shit shirt parade?

Isn’t the turtle neck bad enough? #bbau — It's Time To Go (@bbaupod) June 28, 2020

Is he cosplaying Kraftwerk?

Why is Dan dressed in a skivvy and black-rimmed glasses like he's trying to cosplay fkn Kraftwerk or some shit? ???? #BBAU pic.twitter.com/yS936DLizI — seapunk aesthete ???? (@BiancaNeveXO) June 28, 2020

Or maybe he’s trying to set himself up for a post Big Brother career as the emo Wiggle?

Daniel rocking the black wiggle look with glasses #BBAU — Timmy (@timmy4885) June 28, 2020

Personally, I’m picking up some serious Steve Jobs/mad scientist vibes.

But after careful consideration, I’ve decided the reason this is a fashion sin is because he’s paired it with some ugly ass footy shorts. Seriously, somebody get this man a stylist!

A strategy as dangerous as that turtleneck and shorts combo. #BBAU pic.twitter.com/zCNmHWXLbC — Big Brother AU (@bigbrother_au) June 28, 2020

Make. It. Stop.