Thankfully No, Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Have Not Called It Quits

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin have not broken up, despite reports that the celebrity pair were headed the way of Bennifer (minus the cringe bodega order).

On Friday, reports started swirling that the actress and Coldplay frontman — who reportedly got engaged in 2021 — had split after seven years together, citing irreconcilable work schedules; the same excuse used on me when that guy from Tinder gets the ick.

The source who first broke the rumour said Johnson and Martin had been trying “desperately hard over the past few months to make their relationship work,” but ultimately came “to the conclusion the relationship cannot be sustained long-term.”

It reads like the message that Tinder guy sent me after date two (I’m over it, I swear), and while it might’ve been enough to dash all hope that love even exists, the rumours of a Johnson and Martin split have since been debunked. A representative for the pair said speculation they had called it quits was “not true,” adding that they “are happily together.” *Cries in single*

It comes after months of speculation around the pair’s relationship, with Martin supposedly telling a fan in May that he was single. The following month, People reported that while they’d “had ups and downs”, the pair were “definitely back on.” A few weeks ago, Johnson was spotted in the crowd for Coldplay’s show in Helsinki, though she was notably not rocking the ring that first sparked engagement rumours a few years ago.

Martin — who was previously married to actress and vagina candle curator Gwyneth Paltrow before their infamous 2015 “conscious uncoupling” (me when I abstain from my fifth sweet treat of the day) — first met the 50 Shades of Grey star in 2017, though they’ve kept their relationship mostly out of the spotlight. When she’s not lighting the fire that leads to an Ellen DeGeneres reckoning or embarking on iconic press tours, Johnson reportedly spends time with Martin’s children, one of whom is inexplicably named Apple.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it,” the Madame Web star said in March, “with all my heart.”

It’s welcome news for those who’ve all but given up on love, so maybe I just need to somehow become a beloved nepo baby in order for that Tinder guy to finally text me back.

Image source: PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images and Samir Hussein/WireImage