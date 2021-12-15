Legendary partyboi Corey Worthington is back on your screens, but this time it’s not for wanton property destruction or Australia’s most infamous sunglasses.

He’s back and starring in an ad for short term home insurance, which is deffo fitting.

If you were alive and cognisant in 2008, Worthington’s Melbourne house party and subsequent TV interview was a pivotal moment of pop culture. Who can forget the sartorial combination of his bright yellow hair, unzipped, fur-lined camo jacket, nipple ring, snapback and round yellow sunglasses in the interview? More of that, please, news broadcasters.

In case your memory of late naughties is somehow hazy, Corey Worthington threw a massive house party while his parents were away. He promo-ed it on MySpace and MSN – you know, the good ‘ol days of social media – before it became an endless cycle of terrible bad news and terrible hot people.

More than 500 people showed up to the party, the house and neighbourhood were vandalised, the cops were called (including a helicopter) but pelted by beer bottles, and the whole thing obviously ended up on A Current Affair.

In an interview with Leila McKinnon, she asked Worthington to take his glasses off and apologise for the property damage caused by the party.

Worthington then replied : “Nah, nah. I’ll leave these on. I like them.

“I’ll say sorry but I’m not taking off my glasses”.

And thus, an icon was born.

Corey Worthington has now re-entered the public eye to star in an ad for ShareCover, a company which does flexible insurance for short-stay houses like AirBnBs and holiday rentals.

According to Brent Smart, chief marketing officer of IAG (which owns ShareCover) the company teamed up with Worthington because of “his first-hand experience when it comes to throwing an epic house party”.

I’ll be honest, he’s not wrong.

The ads show Worthington giving a ‘DisasterClass’ about protecting short-term let houses from imminent destruction. Straight from the horse’s mouth, etc, etc.

I have one big qualm with the video. Worthington’s glasses are wildly wrong. They’re not even close to the Professor Trelawney-esque shades he was sporting in the OG video. It’s all in the details, people.

Along with starring in ads for insurance companies, he was also a contestant in the 2008 season of Big Brother and in the 2018 season of Ninja Warrior, revealing the true diversity of Australia’s reality TV market.

However, his party-throwing days are still clearly close to his heart, because his Insta handle is @partyboy_c_worthington. Now that, my friends, is knowing your personal brand.