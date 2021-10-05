The full trailer for The Bachelorette Australia is out, people!!! Dear lord, we are in for some spice. And by spice, I mean it looks like contestants hook up with each other. Colour me shocked!

In sad news for our beloved Bachelorette, Brooke Blurton, it seems that some contestants have eyes for each other rather than her — which, well, is not entirely unexpected since all the guys, gals and pals will be spending just as much time together as they are with Brooke.

In scenes reminiscent of Ex-Bachelor Matt Agnew‘s dog c*nt drama, Brooke also has to deal with some issues at a cocktail party, saying that the night has been a “total mindfuck”.

Have a look at the trailer below:

There’s been a lot of speculation around if all the contestants are going to live together, or be separated by gender. The trailer says Brooke is facing a mansion full of “men and women”, so I’m really hoping it’s the latter, not just for the drama, but because it might create some interesting dynamics.

In other seasons of The Bachelorette, we’ve seen some icky moments where men have, unsurprisingly, talked about the ladies disrespectfully. Maybe having some gals around will force the situation to be more measured and respectful? I guess we’ll see!

Brooke herself actually previously told us that she’d be accepting if contestants hook up, but for her sake, I hope it’s not anyone she was serious about.

If you aren’t familiar with Brooke Blurton, she first appeared on Honey Badger‘s season of The Bachelor (2018), where he just… didn’t pick anyone.

The following year she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, but the gal she liked didn’t choose her there either.

Now, she’s trying again to find her beau, this time as The Bachelorette — and it looks like, from what the trailers are showing, she really does find her soulmate. I can’t wait!

The Bachelorette Australia is set to premier on October 20 on Channel 10 and 10play.