CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual misconduct.

Constance Wu was sexually harassed on Fresh Off The Boat — the show she was relentlessly attacked for wanting to leave — but never outed her abuser because he was Asian American. She didn’t want to direct more racism and vitriol toward him or their groundbreaking show because she knew the scrutiny it would already be under. And that’s exactly why its so complicated to be a woman of colour: you always have to show racial solidarity, even if it kills you.

The Crazy Rich Asians star read snippets of her upcoming memoir at the Atlantic Festival on Friday when she revealed she was sexually harassed while working on Fresh Off The Boat, a ground-breaking show about working-class Asian Americans.

“I did have a pretty traumatic experience my first couple years on that show, and nobody knew about it because that show is historic for Asian Americans,” she told the audience.

“And it was the only show on network television, in over 20 years, to star Asian Americans, and I did not want to sully the reputation of the one show we had representing us.

“So therefore, I kept my mouth shut for a really long time about a lot of the sexual harassment and intimidation that I received the first two seasons of the show.”

I had a pretty traumatic experience my first couple of years on 'Fresh Off the Boat,' @ConstanceWu says at #TAF22. “That show was historic for Asian Americans … and I did not want to sully the reputation of the one show we had representing us. So I kept my mouth shut.” pic.twitter.com/fR4KJyYoKm — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) September 23, 2022

According to The New York Times, Wu said the producer (who isn’t named in her book) touched her inappropriately, “controlled her” and demanded “she run all her business matters past him” including “telling her what to wear”.

After the series’ first two seasons, Wu’s confidence grew and she was “no longer scared of losing my job” and began “saying ‘no’ to the harassment, ‘no’ to the intimidation from this particular producer.” She got to a place where she was able to handle it all herself — though she should never have had to.

“I thought, ‘You know what? I handled it. Nobody has to know,’” she said.

“‘I don’t have to stain this Asian American producer’s reputation. I don’t have to stain the reputation of the show.’”

READ MORE Constance Wu Attempted Suicide After The Vicious Backlash She Faced For Wanting To Leave FOTB