Rambunctious pair of heterosexuals Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly got into a bit of a brawl on the VMAs red carpet today, seemingly out of nowhere, but thankfully McGregor has explained himself (sort of) in an interview.

It’s the most random occurrence of the VMAs, which usually saves all the fuckery for the stage and leaves the looks for the carpet, but yes, these two adult men had a bit of a tiffy.

The reasoning, unknown, the relationship between the pair, nonexistent, but in a post-brawl carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, McGregor explained what went on.

However, after hearing his straight nonsense, I am left even more confused.

READ MORE Rambunctious Heteros Machine Gun Kelly & Conor McGregor Legit Brawled On The VMAs Red Carpet

“I just showed up and I don’t know… I don’t even know the guy to be honest with you,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

He was then asked if the fight started because there’s some sort of rumour stirring in the background, to which McGregor quashed completely.

“Nothing happened with me, I only fight real fighters. I certainly don’t fight little vanilla boy rappers, I don’t even know the guy.

“I don’t know anything about him, except that he’s with Megan Fox.”

Little vanilla boy? Something about that doesn’t sit right with my soul.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

So… why did the fight start again? Was it over Megan Fox? And why does McGregor act as if literally nothing happened?

Some folks online reckon that the fight started after McGregor asked for a photo with MGK but was swiftly denied. However, McGregor’s spokesperson has claimed that these rumours are “totally false”.

MGK was also asked about the fight in a VMAs interview, but just played the whole thing off in typical MGK fashion.

I want answers here goddammit. Where’s the drama? At least play into it a little bit.

MGK was not interested in being asked about his scuffle with Conor McGregor #VMAs pic.twitter.com/dsEa8nhtoU — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) September 13, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly arrived at the 2021 VMAs with his girlfriend Megan Fox to perform his new single with Travis Barker ‘papercuts’. Before the fight broke out, they took some absolutely stunning pics on the carpet, and you can gawk at them right here.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, was invited (for some odd reason) to present the award for Artist of the Year. He’s never stepped foot into the music world before, so it’s definitely an odd choice, but hey, this is MTV we’re talking about. Ridiculousness is their shtick.

Some well-timed witnesses of the fight managed to capture the pair during their brawl, which reportedly started with McGregor throwing a drink at MGK. And yes, that too is on film.

Conor McGregor threw his drink at MGK and tried to swing at him on the red carpet at the VMAs. ???? #MMA pic.twitter.com/30zlnIzDih — That Blitz Guy (@ThatBlitzGuy) September 13, 2021

Hetero nonsense, the lot of it. I’m off to go eat Froot Loops or do something else gay.