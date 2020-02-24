You know what time it is, it’s MAFS time, baby.

If last week was “intimacy week”, then this week should be “fighting week”, because the claws are coming out and everyone is bickering like… married couples.

Connie and Jonethen are fighting yet again (shocking, I know). But this time, I kind of have to agree with Connie. The pair had bowling plans at 6pm and he literally bailed AT 6PM! What! The! Fuck!

But like every other fight, it wasn’t caught on camera.

However, Connie’s knee-jerk reaction was to send a passive-aggressive thumbs up emoji. And now she’s upset that Jonnie couldn’t tell that the emoji actually meant “this is not okay, I want to murder you.”

Maybe, just maybe, we shouldn’t have conversations via text when the tone could be misconstrued? Just a thought? Maybe?

The pair had lunch with Connie’s mum and sister, and Jonethen’s brother and mum, giving us a glimpse at the woman who named him.

But if you think Connie is full on, you haven’t seen anything yet. It turns out her mum is a scary legend.

Rina is a hard ass and Twitter fucking loved her for it.

This protective mum knows what is best for her daughter, and she sure as fuck doesn’t think that’s Jonethen.

It turns out she’s also not too fond of reality dating shows.

Honestly, mums know best. She can see that Connie (bless her heart) is trying really hard to make this work, but it just doesn’t look like her and Jon are compatible. Not to mention, she’s fucking miserable. Rina just wants what’s best for her daughter.

Take this as a lesson, folks. If your mum doesn’t like someone, they’re probably not right for you.

