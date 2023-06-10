Miranda Sings Star Colleen Ballinger Accused Of Inappropriate Behaviour Towards An Underage Fan

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of online abuse.

YouTuber Colleen Ballinger, who is most well-known for her character Miranda Sings, is being accused of engaging in inappropriate behavior with underage fans online. While the accusations originally surfaced in 2020, recent accounts have come to light with more allegations from the alleged victims.



In 2020, then-17-year-old YouTuber Adam McIntyre alleged in a YouTube video that he’d formed a relationship with Ballinger in 2016 when he was 13 years old, and she was 30.



According to McIntyre, he first connected with Ballinger during a livestream that she was hosting with her friend and fellow YouTuber Kory Desoto in 2016. She noticed McIntyre’s tweets and said that he was “so funny” that she had to send him something. While sending fans gifts was apparently normal for Ballinger’s live streams, she is alleged to have sent McIntyre lingerie that Kory was wearing over his clothes during the livestream.

McIntyre said that he eventually received the lingerie from her, his mother confiscated it immediately. They allegedly continued a friendship, with Balinger apparently even asking McIntyre out to lunch while she was in Ireland, where he lives.

“I was so excited to see my friend again. My mum on the other hand was really cautious. She made it very clear that she didn’t trust Colleen.”

McIntyre also claimed that he ghost-wrote Twitter content for Ballinger’s Miranda Sings account from 2017 to 2020, posting directly to the account without being paid. He said he stopped writing tweets for Ballinger after one of the tweets he wrote, which was approved by the YouTuber, received backlash from audiences.

“This is someone that I loved so much, and seeing not only someone I would have called a friend go out of my life like that — someone who was my idol for years,” McIntyre said in the video.

“It’s weird, and I don’t really know the words to say,” he said. “I just feel awkward whenever it comes down to talk about it. That’s why I don’t talk about it. That’s why nobody knows about it.”



Now, three years later, McIntyre has released another video about his relationship with Ballinger in which he accused the Miranda Sings star of allegedly “groomed” and “used” him when he was a minor.

He also claimed that Ballinger inappropriately communicated with minors, allegedly asking him to reveal what his favourite sex positions were and requesting inappropriate photos of him.



Another YouTuber, known as KodeeRants, has supported McIntyre’s claim by uploading a video entitled “Why I left the Colleen Ballinger fandom…”.



In her detailed 30-minute video, Kodee makes claims regarding their connection with Balinger’s inner circle and the toxic nature of the fandom. They also allege that Colleen manipulated them into making a video against McIntyre’s allegations.

PEDESTRIAN.TV makes no comment about the correctness or otherwise of the allegations, only that they are being made publicly. Ballinger has not responded to the allegations at any time.



Help is available. If you in immediate danger, call 000.

If you’d like to report online abuse, you can contact the police or reach out to the Australian eSafety Commissioner here.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.



