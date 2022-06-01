Light of my life and the only celebrity whose Instagram I actually enjoy, Cole Sprouse has debuted a new look that quite frankly should have stayed in the drafts. Undo this right now please, I am begging you.

The Riverdale star shared a series of selfies on Instagram that show him with a long, scraggly beard with the caption: “Please swipe bb girl.”

View it below, but be warned: it may evoke a deep sense of discomfort and foreboding as your natural instincts kick in.

Look. The beard is awful. The vibes it is giving are truly rancid, and I say this as someone who isn’t averse to a nice beard. But would I still swipe right? Yes. Anything for Cole Sprouse.

The former Disney star’s celeb friends were equally put off by his new lewk.

Sprouse’s Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan commented a simple yet loaded “omg”, which I feel encapsulates all the feelings we’re certainly feeling. But Damon Barker wins with his comment, which is the most accurate: “I can smell you from here.”

In good-ish news, we’re pretty sure Sprouse didn’t grow that beard himself — quite frankly I don’t think he could (sorry).

So the question is, what’s it for? A new project, perhaps? An old timey film? A TV show? Is he playing a character in some Shakespearean play?